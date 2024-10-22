Soweto giants Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United 2-0 on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, to reach the summit of the PSL

The Bucs have a perfect start from four matches in the PSL, while victory was secured through goals from Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto

Local football fans praised Pirates on social media yet felt the club should have pulled off a bigger win

Orlando Pirates climbed to the top of the PSL log after beating Gauteng rivals SuperSport United 2-0 on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

The Bucs maintained their perfect start to the PSL through an early goal from striker Evidence Makgopa and a late strike from Deon Hotto.

Deon Hotto scored his first goal of the season for Orlando Pirates.

Source: Twitter

Following their shock Carling Cup exit to Magesi FC on Saturday, 19 October, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the side must focus on the league title and will be pleased to be top of the log.

While the Spaniard will celebrate the three points, he will be concerned that Pirates only managed three shots on target out of 14 chances.

Orlando Pirates got off to a good start

Pirates confirmed their victory via their Twitter (X) profile:

The log leaders got the match off to a perfect start after criticised striker Makgopa reacted quickly to a long ball from Thabiso Sesane and converted the game's first shot.

Pirates dominated the match, with 19-year-old Mohau Nkota pulling off an impressive display on his first league start for the Bucs.

Teen winger Relebohile Mofokeng wasted a chance to double Pirates' lead before Namibian Hotto cooly finished off the match in stoppage time.

SuperSport United continue to struggle

SuperSport did have the ball in the net in the first half, but former Bucs star Vincent Pule was correctly judged offside.

Following the final whistle, Riveiro walked away as the happier of the two coaches while SuperSport tactician Gavin Hunt might be concerned in 13th place.

In addition to a 4-0 exit from the Carling Cup to Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport has only one victory from five PSL matches, scoring a solitary goal and conceding four.

Pirates fans wanted more goals

Bucs supporters said on social media that they are happy to be at the top of the log but want more goals from the Soweto giants.

Khathu_10 is confident:

"Give us Real Madrid combined with Barcelona. We have no competition in Africa."

JayyKumkanii praised Sesane:

“Skomota. That assist from Sesane.”

KeithMosimane wanted more goals:

"Game of wasted chances."

Bringzito was a bit disappointed:

"This was supposed to have been a good 18-0 score."

KeithMosimane had some criticism for Pirates:

"You guys are wasting opportunities, and those back passes will backfire against us. We need to score more goals."

Orlando Pirates have a long injury list

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates coach have several players out injured, including key defender Olisa Ndah.

Coach Jose Riveiro admitted that Ndah is a big loss for the club, but he is confident the squad can still thrive in his absence.

Source: Briefly News