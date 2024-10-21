Coach Jose Riveiro said the PSL is Orlando Pirates' main focus after their shock 3-2 defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 19 October 2024

Riveiro admitted the club fell short in the cup, but they will now push for glory in the PSL and CAF Champions League

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, while some said the Spanish coach underestimated Magesi in the Carling Cup

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro said Orlando Pirates will be looking to bounce back from their Carling Cup exit by making a solid push for the PSL title this season.

The Bucs suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 19 October 2024, despite heading into the match as MTN8 champions.

Orlando Pirtates coach Jose Riveiro hopes to bring the PSL title to Soweto. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Riveiro said the side should have capitalised on certain moments in the defeat to Magesi FC, while his squad selection was affected by the long list of injured players currently at the club.

Jose Riveiro wants PSL success

Riveiro speaks about Pirates' goals this season in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Riveiro, who lives in the country without his family, said Pirates enter every match focused on winning and will prioritise the league this season.

Riveiro said:

"I'm not going to lie if we rank the competitions, the league is the most important one, but when we go to these cups, we always go to offer good performances."

Fans support Riveiro

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, saying the Spanish coach could recover from the cup exit.

Khotsi A Vhutali Magoro is optimistic:

"I'm proud of Pirates even if we lost. It showed me that we are still on winning form. Up the Bucs."

Senzo Mfeka is not happy:

"No, coach, you and your technical team undermined Magesi. Your lineup needed to be more spot-on. Let's accept defeat and move on. But such is unacceptable."

Vuyo Trulove backs Riveiro:

"Do not stress, coach; focus on league and Caf."

Veron Vee Nonabe is a Pirates fan:

"He's on point. Let's go boys."

Vuledzani Madzaga Livhusha praised Magesi:

"Congratulations Magesi FC."

Orlando Pirates star celebrates Bafana Bafana selection

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane said he was proud after getting his maiden call-up to Bafana Bafana.

The fan favourite said he had worked hard to earn coach Hugo Broos'call-up and will be pushing to cement his place in the side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News