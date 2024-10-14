Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has been without his family during his time at the Soweto giants

The club has praised Riveiro's success at the club after delivering five cup titles since joining the Bucs in 2022

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media and backed him to deliver more success to the Sea Robbers

While José Riveiro has filled the trophy cabinet at Orlando Pirates, the Spaniard has been coming home to an empty house, according to the club.

The Spanish coach joined Pirates in 2022 but has been living in Mzansi without his wife and daughter.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is missing his family.

Source: Twitter

Since landing in Mzansi, Riveiro has added five trophies to Pirates' trophy cabinet: three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup titles.

José Riveiro lives in Mzansi with a heavy heart

Riveiro's sacrifices have been revealed in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, a club statement has praised the Spanish coach, who has received recognition from his homeland for his success in Mzansi.

The statement read:

"The mental toll of working away from family, compounded by the unrelenting demands of top-level coaching, would have broken many. Yet Riveiro has persevered, driven by a profound sense of duty to the club and its supporters. In the face of adversity, Riveiro has remained the epitome of selflessness."

Fans back Riveiro for success

Local football backed Riveiro on social media, saying the Spaniard will soon bring a PSL trophy to the home of the Sea Robbers.

Thato Yaone respects Riveiro:

"I believe he's the greatest Orlando Pirates coach after coach Bonderengo, and I foresee him winning the league this season."

Mashilo Edwin III says Pirates have an ulterior motive:

"Pirates want to make excuses by letting him go and then say he missed his family."

Ernest Dube does not rate Riveiro:

"Luckiest coach ever at Pirates."

Mochana Wa Lekhotla Mothibi backed Riveiro:

"Keep up the good work!"

Gift Maisela admires the coach:

"We are now respected because of this gentleman."

José Riveiro praises a Mzansi coach

As reported by Briefly News, Spanish coach José Riveiro has praised Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The Spanish coach said Ncikazi has helped him acclimate to South Africa quickly, which has helped the coach guide Pirates to five cup titles since 2022.

