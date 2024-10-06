Trophies Jose Riveiro Has Won Since Joining Orlando Pirates Two Years Ago

Jose Riveiro has led Orlando Pirates to another domestic cup success after the Buccaneers defeated Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final

The Spanish mentor is yet to lose any of the domestic cup final he's participated in since joining the Soweto giants in 2022

Briefly News outlines all the trophies the former Celta Vigo manager has won since joining the Sea Robbers two years ago

Spanish gaffer Jose Riveiro is etching his name in the history books of Orlando Pirates, and he led them to another successful outing in the MTN8.

The Buccaneers defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the MTN8 final to become the first Premier Soccer League side to win the competition thrice in a row.

Briefly News looks at the titles the Spanish tactician has won since joining the Sea Robbers two years ago.

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro continues to make history with Orlando Pirates after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final on Saturday. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Titles Riveiro has won at Orlando Pirates

1. MTN8 2022, 2023, 2024

Riveiro's first title with Orlando Pirates came a few months after he joined the Bucs when his team defeated AmaZulu FC 1-0 in the MTN8 final.

The Spanish gaffer made it a double a year later when the Sea Robbers edged Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties after a goalless draw throughout the match.

The three-peat came on Saturday, October 5, 2024, against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

2. Nedbank Cup 2022/23, 2023/24

The Spanish tactician has dominated the South Africa League domestic cup competitions. He also won the Nedbank Cup back to back and could replicate MTN8's three-peat in the competition if he wins it this season.

The former Celta Vigo coach has won five titles with the Sea Robbers, with the Premier Soccer League title being the only trophy he has yet to win since moving to South Africa.

The Soweto giants have a better chance of winning the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League this season.

