Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi was spotted being emotional after Orlando Pirates' victory in the MTN8 final

The South African international played the entire 90 minutes of play after coming in as a replacement for the injured Olisa Ndah

The Pirates star has dealt with injury issues in the past two finals of the competition, but it was a different case this season

South African international Nkosinathi Sibisi has explained why he was emotional after Orlando Pirates were crowned the MTN8 champions on Saturday evening.

The Bafana Bafana defender started the match in place of the injured Olisa Ndah and featured for the entire 90 minutes for the first time in the MTN8 final for the Bucs.

The Soweto giants defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 at the Moses Mobhida Stadium to win the title for the third time in a row.

Sibisi explains why he was emotional after MTN8 final whistle

Sibisi, in an interview after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, confirmed that the MTN8 final meant a lot to him and was happy to be able to play the entire 90 minutes.

The South African defender featured in all the three consecutive finals the Sea Robbers have participated in under the guidance of Jose Riveiro.

In 2022 against AmaZulu FC Sibisi started the game but came off injured after five minutes of play, and last season against Mamelodi Sundowns he was substituted after 34th minutes.

“This final means a lot to me; it’s true when they say the third time is lucky,” a visibly emotional Sibisi said.

“I played two finals here, and I got injured, so today, I woke up and prayed that I would play and finish the game.

“I feel very blessed that I was able to play and finish the game. I would like to thank the people I am sitting with for working together and winning the trophy.”

