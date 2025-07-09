South Africans were floored by a young lady who read the obituary at her grandfather’s funeral this past weekend

The youngster shared a video of herself on TikTok, and it garnered over 399K views in just 24 hours

Social media users flocked to the comments in disbelief over her poor and hilarious performance in front of grieving guests

A young South African lady was given the responsibility of reading her late grandfather’s obituary at his funeral.

She happily took on the role and prepared the day before, but things got a bit rocky when she had to stand in front of grieving guests. The nerves got to her, and she flopped the whole thing.

The younger shared footage of the disastrous incident on TikTok, and it went viral. Almost half a million people saw her clip in the last 24 hours.

Youngster reads obituary at grandfather’s funeral

This past weekend, a young lady was entrusted with a role she had never filled before. Her family gave her the responsibility to read the obituary at her late grandfather’s funeral.

She stood in front of the grieving guests and stumbled over her words. After realising that she flopped a bit, she chuckled at her performance midway.

One of the people present at the funeral was stunned by her act and filmed the incident. The youngster also found herself hilarious and posted the now-viral video on TikTok.

Guests at the funeral kept things neutral and continued humming as she read the obituary in front of them. The youngster commended Avbob for being polite for not taking her off the stage.

Funerals are one of the saddest events in everyone’s lives. Accepting that a loved one is gone forever is one of the hardest things to process.

People grieve differently and oftentimes heal differently, too. In order to give their deceased loved one, African families gather all the people who were close to their late relative and plan a dignified send-off.

Most people are fully prepared for the hefty payment of the entire funeral by joining funeral policies earlier in life. Some open up a family stokvel so that everyone can chime in and give a bit of what they have to give their loved one a dignified send-off.

The funeral often comes together one way or another. Today, people need fancy tent decorations and multiple speakers to remember the life of the deceased.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by woman reading obituary at funeral

Social media users could not deal with how unserious one lady was at her grandfather’s funeral last weekend:

@Khaby recaps🤣 shared:

“An obituary in first person is crazy business.”

@Z❄️ was floored by how the guests kept things neutral:

“The humming is dusting me.”

@Lukanyo Mkokeli wondered:

“Did your grandfather write his own obituary?”

@malvin was stunned:

“Did you laugh at the funeral? Social anxiety is scared of you.”

@Zamashenge asked:

“Why are we talking about living arrangements in the obituary?”

@tshepoMoremi commented:

“A lot of things were due, hey?”

@Kay💋confessed:

“Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be able to stop laughing.”

@Andrea was entertained:

“I’m finding it very hard to scroll past this video.”

@Lydia Nolwazi Hlongwane said:

“But even with Avbob, the obituary is written by the family, and then they type and send a typed sample to proofread before delivering all of them.”

@unkle_sonskyn replied:

“Friend, what my family wrote was not the same as what Avbob gave us.”

@Tee was amazed:

“Our generation is not serious. Are we the ones reading the obituaries now?”

