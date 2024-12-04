A heartbroken widow shared the tragic story of losing her husband two months after their wedding day

The now-single mom of two boys teared up as she relived the most painful moment of her life

Social media users empathised with the lady's as she remembered the events of her late husband's last day

Usually, people get married hoping to spend the rest of their lives creating wholesome memories together.

No couple in love dreams of one day having to stand on top of the other's coffin, saying their last goodbyes.

Widow explains pain of losing husband two months after wedding

A single mother could not believe the sudden loss of the love of her life. Candice recorded a sit-down video where she relived one of the most devastating moments of her life.

She shared that her late husband went to work just like any other day, but things got ugly when she was called to identify his body in a mortuary. Candice then learned that her husband had been shot during a hijacking in Cape Town CBD:

"He just went to work and never came back."

The pair had been married for two months when the incident occurred. The widow is left to raise their two sons alone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's losing husband to hijacking

Social media users were devastated by the tragic news and commented:

@user6071501203579 shared:

"Sane story as mine. It's been 10 months now, but it feels like yesterday. He was shot. I still don't know anything until today, but one day, God will answer."

@charitymaredza6 pointed out:

"Not knowing what really happened is the most painful experience I'm telling you. Mine just went to work on a normal day, and he never came back."

@michelledarajanya prayed:

"May the Lord heal your broken heart. May the Holy Spirit comfort you."

@Kemoratile Kimberly Matshego commented:

"I'm so sorry, dear; this is so painful to hear."

Widower remembers late wife in viral TikTok video

Briefly News also reported that a heartbroken widower made TikTok gloomy with his now-viral post where he remembered his late wife. He took their child to visit her in her resting place and made over one million people tear up over the sad scenery.

Social media users were gutted by the couple's story and shared messages in a thread of over 1.2K comments.

