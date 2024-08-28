A South African man, Mavundla Phillip, went through the most debilitating life experience when he had to bury the love of his life two weeks after getting married

The pair had been lovers for a long time before deciding to tie the knot in the summer of 2023

Social media users were devastated to hear Phillip’s nightmare story on TikTok

A South African widower, Mavundla Phillip, shared the tragedy of having to bury the love of his life two weeks after tying the knot. He lost his wife in a messy car accident.

Some people refused to believe that the wife’s death was fate and pointed in the direction of dark magic and witchcraft.

SA gutted by man marrying love of his life two weeks before her funeral

A Mzansi widower finally talked about the painful tragedy of losing his wife days after their wedding. The lovers had been together for a while before tying the knot in December 2023.

Without knowing, Phillip made his late wife’s last day her best when he asked for her hand in marriage. Looking back, he realised that she was genuinely happy with the life she had with him:

“She was indeed happy, I’ve never seen her dance like this.”

The couple made waves across social media after Phillip shared their wedding clip on TikTok. They got married on December 16th, and the gent had to bury his new wife on the 30th, right before the new year.

Mzansi refused to believe that the late Makoti’s death was fate and pointed in the direction of black magic and witchcraft. To spread positivity and celebrate his wife, Phillip posted a video that has become his favourite memory of the joy his lover experienced on her last days:

Mzansi reacts to woman dying days after her viral wedding

Phillip’s tragedy pained social media users after marrying the love of his life:

@Lebomateisi consoled Phillip:

"Wherever she is, she knows that you love her. I can't begin to imagine your pain brother."

@LiraLee012 would not cope after such a tragedy:

"I'd be admitted into a mental health institution. How do we even console you? Thato ya Modimo it's not fair."

@Junior.Givey🖤felt hopeless:

"When I come across such stuff I ask God like what is your plan for us? Like yes everything happens for a reason now what was the reason?"

@user78838185363101 suspected something else to have caused the death:

"I'm scared of black magic shem."

