A Mzansi lady, Zaza Pretty, broke down as she begged South Africa to help her find a job. The lady expressed the pain of not being able to fend for herself.

A Mzansi lady could no longer bear the pain of unemployment and begged SA for help. Image: @zazapretty1

Pretty shared that she applies to jobs daily but has not heard from recruiters.

SA reacts to lady breaking down because of unemployment

Unemployment has always been one of the biggest problems in South Africa, including healthcare, quality education, housing, and crime. The youth were told to go to school to secure a better future for themselves, but some were street vendors with degrees.

A Mzansi lady, Zaza Pretty, could not bear the pain of being unable to fend for herself and went to TikTok to express her frustration about not finding a job. The woman broke down in front of the camera without uttering a word but somehow communicated with the viewers.

South Africa understood where Zaza was coming from and the pain written on her face. The lady shared that:

“The pain of applying each and every day but don’t get any reply.”

She shared her emotional video on TikTok with the caption:

“Can someone help me to find a job?”

Mzansi reacts to woman begging for a job

Social media users felt Zaza’s pain deeply as they have been in the same position before:

@SaraTheo❤❤ cannot bear unemployment anymore:

"It hit me everyday when I wake up and sweep my mom's yard. why me. Why can't I wake up and go to work like others?"

@Jo-anne plugged the lady:

"Babes our company is hiring will send you a link , all the best."

@IpilengKwenaite knows the heartache of being unemployed:

"Opening emails only to find we regret to inform you."

@Sylvia Maopa shared a devastating story:

"My mom was yelling at me as if I asked to be unemployed, I was sooo broken to the point of asking my dad to please volunteer at their work, it's been years with no job I just pray to god."

South Africa’s unemployment crisis: 8.2 million without jobs

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 330,000 to 8.2m in the first quarter of 2024. Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey also found that youth unemployment went up by 236,000 to 4.9m.

The sectors that recorded an employment decline during the same period include construction and finance.

Source: Briefly News