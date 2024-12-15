Johannesburg Water announced that it is close to completing the planned maintenance on the Zwartkopjes Pump Station

The station provides water for many suburbs in Johannesburg, including Parktown, Berea, Forest Hill and the Hector Norris Pump Station, which provides water to Joburg's CBD

Johannesburg Water has also deployed more roaming tankers to supply water to affected areas, prioritising essential infrastructure

More roaming tanks have been sent to areas in Joburg without water.

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg Water announced on 15 December 2024 that Zwartkopjes Pump Station is pumping at 100% capacity and is expected to restore water supply to the Johannesburg suburbs it relies on. Rand Water began conducting maintenance on the station on 11 December.

Suburbs that will have water soon

Maintenance for the systems that receive water from the Zwartkopjes Pump Station will be completed on 16 December. The Eikenhof Pump Station supplies Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort, Brixton, Crosby, Hursthill, Lenasia and parts of Joburg Central.

Roaming tanks deployed

Johannesburg Water has also deployed roaming tanks to supply emergency water to areas without water. The tanks will prioritise nursing homes, clinics and hospitals. The water systems will fully recover five to 14 days after the supply has been restored.

View the statement here:

What you need to know about Joburg Water woes

Joburg Water has been conducting maintenance for months, and it shut water for 21 suburbs on 19 November for maintenance

The Democratic Alliance called for the SOE's board to be dissolved, citing a lack of professionals to resolve the water crisis

Dissatisfied Lenasia residents embarked on a service delivery protest over water disconnections on 12 November

Residents demand roaming tanks

Residents affected by the water outages said their areas did not have water tanks.

Julian Naidoo said:

"There's no roaming tankers in the JHB North."

Janine Doller said:

"Considering it just checked all the tanker points in Witpoortjie and Lindhaven, there are no tankers deployed in our area."

Blues Ntlane Valisi asked:

"Where are the tankers that were promised in all affected areas?"

Makgabo said:

'"I have not seen a water tank in Kwena square."

Mpho said:

"The water tank at Randburg Police Station is almost running dry."

