A few suburbs in Gauteng will experience a water shutdown for 36 hours from 14 December 2024

Rans Water is conducting maintenance in areas like Benoni, Boksburg, and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, and some Johannesburg suburbs will also be affected

South Africans were furious and blamed corruption and maladministration for the water outages

GAUTENG — Suburbs in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng will be without water for 36 hours from 13 December 2024 because of maintenance.

Water outages because of maintenance

Rand Water said planned maintenance will be carried out in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg suburbs, including the CBD, Van Dyk Park, Cinderella, Boksburg East Industrial, Parkrand, and Leondale.

Suburbs in Benoni that will be affected include Cyrstal Park, the Benoni CBD, Lakefield, Kleinfontein, Wattville, Actonville, Apex Industrial, Northmead, Brentwood Park, Roseburg, Rynfield, Mackenzie Park, Morehill, and others.

Suburbs in Johannesburg that the Zwartkoppies Pump Station supplies include Eagles Nest Reservoir, Crown Garden, Parktown, Forest Hill, Berea, Naturena, Alan Manor, Oralndo East, Aeroton and Hector Nottis Pump Station.

Netizens dissatisfied

Some South Africans on Facebook attributed the water outage to maladministration and slammed the government.

Abe Mkhize said:

"It's not a water crisis but thuggery, maladministration, corruption and the uselessness of this dysfunctional government."

Portia Mdletye said:

"This is too much, and the water no longer tastes the same ever since they started with this maintenance."

Caron Ellis Viljoen said:

"This has to stop, people."

Lynne Wootten said:

"Water shutdowns in a heatwave are really smart! Water is a basic human right, and the politicians/authorities need to stop violating the people."

Cobus Smith said:

"Thanks to the ANC for their love of non-maintenance, maladministration and no sense of principles to keep up sound and orderly financial and economic factors since 1994."

Joburg DA calls for Joburg Water board to be dissolved

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg called for the Joburg Water board to be dissolved.

The DA's Nicole Van Dyk said dissolving the board and appointing professionals will address the troubles the state-owned enterprise is facing.

