The late Gospel icon Solly Moholo died on 2 October 2024 due to an illness, and he was in need of R700,000 for surgery

Mzwakhe Mbuli said the government failed to assist Solly Moholo when he was in need of financial assistance. Image: Solly Moholo on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

South African poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli was one of the mourners who shared a few words during Solly Moholo's funeral service over the weekend. In his speech, Mbuli slammed the government for its lack of intervention when Solly Moholo's family pleaded with the public to assist.

Mzwakhe Mbuli rips into government

The late Gospel icon Solly Moholo passed away on 2 October 2024 after a sudden illness. His family was vocal about needing R700,000 for surgery. They eventually managed to raise R100,000, which was not enough.

“This country failed to help someone who was in hospital in need of an operation,” he said. Mbuli further mentioned that the government always sets aside millions in funds, but “they could not save the life of Solly Moholo.”

Mbuli also slammed the alleged tribalism in the radio stations and the manner in which Gospel music is only played on Sundays.

“Solly, when he gets there, he’ll meet up with Lucky Dube and Miriam Makeba and tell them that the land isn’t back to its rightful owners. Tribalism is still on at the radio station; radio stations catering to Zulu and Xhosa don’t play Solly Moholo, and gospel music is played on Sundays. Still, all this junk from other countries is on high rotation on the airwaves. Today, Solly Moholo’s music is being played on every radio station.”

The video was shared by @MDNnewss. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Mzwakhe Mbuli's views

@EdwardthembaSa shared:

"This is an every day life of ordinary citizens of this beautiful country..pity it’s only noisy when it involves celebrities."

@I__am__Ohmz claimed:

"The government only supports politicians."

@Letto_Ngobese asked:

"Ordinary citizens go through these on a daily basis while making little to none. At his peak, Solly was very big, selling a lot. Iphi leyomali? Taxpayers' money is not for celeb personal issues."

Winnie Mashaba slammed for displaying flashy lifestyle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba was slammed for over-flashing her luxury lifestyle while she was visiting Solly Moholo's family.

The singer got on her private jet to help her late mentor when he was still alive. Mzansi felt as though she lacked empathy by trying to be showy.

