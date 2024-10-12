The provincial government held a special provincial official funeral category 2 for Solly Moholo on Saturday, 12 October

During the service, mourners entered the Akasia Hall in Tshwane, dancing and singing while holding his casket aloft

The legendary Mkhukhu Gospel singer, admitted to hospital in August, died on 2 October after battling a short illness

Legendary Mhukhu Gospel artist Solly Moholo was laid to rest during a special provincial official funeral category 2. Images: @MDNnewss, @_BlackZA

The funeral service of legendary Mkhukhu Gospel singer Solomon Molokoane, known professionally as Solly Moholo, was held on Saturday, 12 October 2024, at the Akasia Hall in Tshwane North, Gauteng.

Molokoane, who was admitted to a Botswana hospital after performing in a series of concerts in the country and took ill, died on 2 October after battling a short illness.

Mourners dance with Solly Moholo's casket

A memorial service was held for the Modimo O Refile Sebakanyana singer at the State Opera Theatre on 9 October following the Gauteng Provincial government's announcement of a special provincial official funeral category 2 for Molokoane.

This was not before his family shared that his album, Wubani O Zo Pepeza, would be released posthumously on 11 October, one day before his burial.

Molokoane's coffin arrived at his home on Friday evening, 12 October, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, among a cohort of provincial government officials, and legendary poet and singer Mzwakhe Mbuli, attending his wake.

At Akasia Hall, mourners carrying Molokoane's casket entered the venue singing and dancing to his hit song Mphelegetse.

Speaking from the podium at the service, Lesufi paid tribute to Molokoane.

"Solly Moholo risked his career. But he took sides, and was on the side of the poor and the downtrodden. He adopted a school in Soshanguve [in Tshwane], and supported it fully. He sang in rallies.

"When others wanted to be paid, he performed for free. However, when funds were available, sometimes he was ignored.

"He loved South Africa. When the country lost the opportunity to host the World Cup, when all of us were down and out, Solly Moholo comforted the nation by rendering the song, 'Damsey Wa Lengangele'."

