South African gospel musician Solly Moholo passed away on 2 October 2024, and his life will be celebrated this week

The details of his send-off have been announced, and both the memorial and funeral services will be held in Pretoria

His family announced that his album will be released before his funeral service this weekend

Legendary South African gospel artist Solly Moholo's untimely passing broke many people's hearts. He died on 2 October 2024, and his family announced the details of his send-off.

Solly Moholo's memorial and funeral services will take place in Pretoria. Image: Solly Moholo

When will Solly Moholo be buried

The Molokoane family have shared the details of Gospel singer Solly Moholo's send-off. His memorial service took place on Wednesday, 9 October, at the South African State Theatre Opera

Solly Moholo's funeral services will take place on Saturday morning, 12 October, at Akasia Hall in Pretoria.

Solly Moholo's album to be released before funeral

The family also shared that his album Wubani O zo Pepeza would be released posthumously this week, Friday, 11 October, before his burial.

Moholo was rushed to the hospital in Botswana as he was in the country to promote his album.

Thabang Molokoane, his son, spoke about the importance of preserving his father's legacy:

"To honour his final wish, the family would like the album release to continue. We are going to make sure his legacy lives forever."

Paying tribute to the muso was President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took to X with a special message to share about his passing:

"Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms, words of inspiration and comfort, such as we need now, that was the soundtrack of faith, worship and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades."

