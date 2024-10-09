It has been reported that new Solly Moholo music would be released ahead of his funeral

The Samuele hitmaker tragically lost his life after a short illness, but fans will still get to hear his new album

Tributes continue to pour out for the late gospel star, even from the president, who penned a heartfelt tribute in his honour

Solly Moholo's loved ones plan to release his final album before his funeral. Image: Solly Moholo

Image: Solly Moholo

A new Solly Moholo album is reportedly in the works and is scheduled for release ahead of the late gospel star's funeral.

Solly Moholo family announce album

In the weeks following Solly Moholo's tragic passing, his family announced that his last album would be released posthumously.

The late gospel star died in hospital on 2 October 2024 after a short illness while still promoting his upcoming project.

According to ZiMoja, his loved ones plan to release his album, Wubani o zo Pepeza, on Friday, 11 October 2024, ahead of his funeral the next day.

His son, Thabang Molokoane, spoke on the need to preserve his father's legacy:

"To honour his final wish, the family would like the album release to continue. We are going to make sure his legacy lives forever."

The news comes just as mourners gathered to celebrate Moholo's life at a memorial service at the South African State Theatre Opera in Pretoria on 9 October 2024.

With over 10 albums in his catalogue, the Samuele hitmaker built a formidable career through his art and took the gospel genre to new heights as one of the most celebrated musicians in the country.

Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Solly Moholo

As tributes pour out for Solly Moholo, President Cyril Ramaphosa was among many South Africans who celebrated the late star's life and legacy.

In a heartfelt Twitter (X) post, the president honoured Moholo's career and the impact he made on the South African music industry and the gospel fraternity at large.

He noted his remarkable talent and spoke on his timeless music that transcended cultures and generations:

"Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms, words of inspiration and comfort, such as we need now, that were the soundtrack of faith, worship and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades.

Winnie Mashaba dragged for being flashy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Winnie Mashaba's flashy display of wealth after visiting Solly Moholo's family.

The gospel singer was blasted for showing off her private jet but failing to help her late mentor when he was still alive.

