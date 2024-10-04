President Cyril Ramaphosa recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Solly Moholo

The late gospel legend passed away after a short illness, and the president praised his legacy as a star musician

His tribute sparked mixed reactions among netizens, where some showed love to the president while others shaded him for not helping Solly

Cyril Ramaphosa remembered Solly Moholo following the gospel star's death. Images: Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa, Facebook/ Solly Moholo

President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a touching tribute following Solly Moholo's tragic passing.

Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Solly Moholo

Following the news of Solly Moholo's tragic death, the singer was remembered with heartfelt tributes from all around the country.

The late gospel legend passed away in hospital on 2 October 2024 after a short illness and was honoured with a presidential tribute by Cyril Ramaphosa.

On his Twitter (X) page, the president paid his respects to the Samuele hitmaker and highlighted his artistry and for pushing the music industry forward throughout his decades-long career:

"Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms and words of inspiration and comfort, such as we need now, that were the soundtrack of faith, worship and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades.

"Our sincere sympathies once more to the Molokoanes as we reflect on Solly’s contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of our nation and as we turn up the volume on his recorded performances."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyril Ramaphosa's tribute to Solly Moholo

Netizens sent condolences to Solly Moholo's family and remembered the gospel legend:

Ayola_M said:

"What an amazing man! Spent his last days praying for his community and fighting against crime! What a giant! He will sorely be missed

manenzhe_samuel wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

mukesh_sukariya posted:

"This is a heartfelt tribute to Solomon Molokoane, a beloved gospel icon whose impact on South African music and culture is immeasurable."

Meanwhile, others criticised the president for only showing up once the singer was deceased, despite his pleas for help:

StHonorable shaded the president:

"President of condolences!"

ALANIMABASA said:

"You didn’t want to help him at the time he was seeking help."

SirDavid_Dashe wrote:

"You're a billionaire, but you failed to help him while he was in hospital. Have shame."

Winnie Mashaba remembers Solly Moholo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Winnie Mashaba's tribute to Solly Moholo.

The singer reflected on Solly's time as her mentor, saying he moulded her into the star she is today.

