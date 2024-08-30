Solly Moholo's health is deteriorating, and he requires emergency brain surgery after collapsing in Botswana

The gospel singer's family has moved him to South Africa and is asking for donations to cover medical expenses

Fans are reacting with prayers and support, while some suggest seeking help at public hospitals

Legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo's health is allegedly deteriorating, and he needs emergency brain surgery. The star's family issued a statement announcing that he had been moved to SA after collapsing in Botswana.

Solly Moholo's family asks for donations

Solly Moholo is still battling for his life after collapsing in Botswana a few days ago. The gospel singer was reportedly moved back to Mzansi for emergency surgery.

A statement shared on the singer's social media pages noted that doctors discovered that he needed emergency brain surgery. The statement also called on fans to donate money to assist the star. Part of the post read:

"In this difficult time his family, team and friends need your assistance in helping our Legend to make it. Please keep him in your prayers 🙏. Any amount of money would be highly appreciated🙏"

Fans react to Solly Moholo's health update

Social media users shared thoughts after the singer's family asked for donations. Some wished him a speedy recovery, while others said he should seek help at public hospitals.

@Masungulo Katey Nghomani said:

"Take him to a public hospital. It's free of charge."

@Danko added:

"I was listening to Nako ea haufi three weeks back. It better not be what he meant in that song. Please, God, save this man for us. He is our pride & glory. God of mercy, hear our prayers."

@Aubrey Kgoete wrote:

"By the grace of God through Jesus Christ you are healed ..our father Solly."

@David Kwatapa commented:

"May Good God help him..🙏 with the power of God tomorrow he will be just fine🔥🙏🔥"

Prince Kaybee reacts to Da L.E.S' donations request

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has joined the conversation about rapper Da L.E.S' family's plea for donations to cover his hospital bills. Social media has been buzzing as fans dished their thoughts on the matter.

All Eyes On Me rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known by his stage name Da L.E.S is charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the reports that his family is asking for financial assistance to cover his hospital bills.

