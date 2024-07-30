Prince Kaybee Reacts to da L.E.S’ Donations Request: “It Doesn’t Help Being Too Hard on People”
- Prince Kaybee defended Da L.E.S' family's plea for donations to cover the rapper's hospital bills after he suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday
- Prince Kaybee addressed criticism on social media, urging people to show compassion instead of harsh judgment
- Reactions to Prince Kaybee's post were mixed, with some urging him to provide financial support and others criticising the situation
Prince Kaybee has joined the conversation about rapper Da L.E.S' family's plea for donations to cover his hospital bills. Social media has been buzzing as fans dished their thoughts on the matter.
Prince Kaybee defends Da L.E.S' donations request
All Eyes On Me rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known by his stage name Da L.E.S is charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the reports that his family is asking for financial assistance to cover his hospital bills.
Da L.E.S was hospitalised after suffering a stroke on his 39th birthday. His family issued a statement confirming the reports and requesting prayers from the fans. Taking to his X page, Prince Kaybee defended the Heaven rapper from trolls asking why he could not afford his medical bills. He wrote:
"Ey bafe2, it doesn’t help being too hard on people, afford them some grace, life happens, and the last thing we want in this situation is to dance on someone’s grave. I wish Da Les a speedy recovery.❤️"
Prince Kaybee's post sparks reactions
Social media users weighed in on Prince Kaybee's post. Many said he should assist his colleague.
@Dbanj25 said:
"Send him 100k then my brother akere to show support. Support is not words but actions."
@Major1_ZA commented:
"You're just out here defending everything."
@WarLoveStories added:
"We all deserve to be happy, overexcited and have what we want. Lessons are inevitable. We learn by living. Mercies to the North God."
@Wandi_SA said:
"Yazi Ndoda The family must take him to public hospital, he's just a rapper, nothing special about him, and he's not different from ordinary citizens who line at public hospital many hours for medical care. Ngeke Sizwe ngabo 🚮🚮🚮"
@iGrootie_ said:
"He must reach out to all the "celebs" he drank Vueve with kwi All Whites💀"
Da L.E.S' 39th birthday celebrations cancelled after rapper suffers stroke
Briefly News previously reported that it was a terrible day for South African hip-hop after the veteran rapper Da L.E.S was revealed to have suffered a stroke.
News just in that Da L.E.S was rushed to the hospital on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024 after suffering a stroke.
