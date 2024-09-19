A Gauteng gentleman shared the pain of having his vehicle repossessed because of payment struggles

The guy shared a video of his Volkswagen Polo Tsi being put in a tow truck before leaving his house

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing words of kindness with the man

A Gauteng gent's car was repossessed. Images: @jacob_mthombeni95/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic

Source: UGC

A gentleman took to his TikTok account and shared the pain of losing his car due to the struggles of paying for it.

In the video shared by @jacob_mthombeni95, a tow truck is seen in front of their yard. He also captured the white Volkswagen Polo Tsi being taken away. The men were given papers to sign, confirming everything.

Of course, this was not a nice feeling for the owner and the family who were in a celebratory mood when the new ride arrived. But things happened, and the car had to be repossessed. The TikTok user has hope that this will get better soon.

"Things get worse before they get better."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Man shares pain of losing car

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share kind words

The video raked over 600k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@user3567211397972 wrote:

"Polo is expensive nowadays, we understand the pain that's in your heart,, but kuzolunga."

@Ntokoto_rsa wondered:

"You couldn’t pay neh 😭."

@Sky Gee quoted a bible:

"When the time is right the lord will make it happen."

@Lungi Sibiya commented:

"How I wish I can do that but nooo I love my car, I'm willing to fight."

@Smanga_Sphelele shared:

"Matured individuals🫵🏾❤️in this comment section."

@Khomotso Mabaso107 encouraged:

"Keep your head up my G."

@it's.pialeah💎 said:

"Don't stress yourself God will bless you again 🙏🏽."

Man returns car to refocus on savings

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who walked from a car dealership after returning his car.

One gent decided to refocus on where his money goes and decided to take his car back to the dealership due to the need to save cash. The guy shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it. According to him, sometimes one has to take a step back to take another step going forward.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News