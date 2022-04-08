A video of a BMW car being repossessed was posted on TikTok and resonated with many peeps

The caption on the video served as a wake-up call for people to start practising sound financial habits

South Africans sympathised with the car's owner and shared their experiences of how they lost their cars

Ntsako Walter posted a clip showing a BMW being towed away online. The post quickly went viral as many South Africans felt they could relate.

The video was captioned:

"Qualifying for a car doesn't mean you can afford it. Let that sink in!"

Ntsako shared a clip of a BMW being towed away and captioned his video with a financial lesson.

Peeps on TikTok sympathised with the man and offered words of encouragement. Some shared stories about their repossession experiences, while others took the opportunity to share some advice on financial management.

Nhlakanipho Zikode C said:

"Sold my Audi A3 ngiyithanda kumanje ngisePolwen futhi akunankinga (I drive a Polo now with no problem)."

Ayanda Mngadi said:

"Been there my guy and Unkulunkulu usamuhle (God's grace) we move."

Zee_phonie said:

"I am grateful to be surrounded by people whom are not ashamed of their financial mistakes, i am learning a lot ."

CandyFloss said:

"Downgrading from Two Bedroom Apartment in a Estate to 1bedroom LOK'TION n I'm at peace no stress I pay R2800 water n electricity included."

SNARE SA said:

"ADVICE:Guys it's better to get a loan n buy a car cash they will never REPO ur car, n u can still go to the bank n decrease the instalment."

Man shares video of him walking from dealership after returning car to focus on saving

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a South African guy is praised for being honest and humble after taking his car back to the dealership due to the need to save cash. The guy shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it.

@Kels18Area took to Twitter and said he could afford the car but had a number of commitments that made saving money more important. Many social media users praised the guy for his boldness and honesty while some asked for advice in terms of what steps to follow when returning their whips

Keletso says sometimes one had to take a step back to take another step going forward. The proud man’s video received massive reactions from his Twitter followers.

