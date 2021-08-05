A South African guy is receiving positive messages after deciding to return his car to the dealership and he shared a video

@Kels18Area took to Twitter and says he could afford the car but had a number of commitments that made saving money more important

Many social media users are praising the guy for his boldness and honesty while some are asking for advice in terms of what steps to follow when returning their whips

One South African guy is praised for being honest and humble after taking his car back to the dealership due to the need to save cash. The guy shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it.

Keletso says sometimes one has to take a step back to take another step going forward. The proud man’s video is receiving massive reactions from his Twitter followers.

@MsMooi_Ding said:

"You're not alone. Painful as it was for me three months back. I miss my car every day but it's life.”

@Sli_Buth said:

“Why did you buy it in the first place, if you couldn't afford it?”

@AubreyMthoko said:

“I still remember clearly it was gonna be my girlfriend's birthday the following week, we were not dating by then. I took my car back and all the hunnies disappeared, she stayed.”

@Gabolet said:

“Sabala Dawg, I did the same thing 2016. This was the last pic of her ntwana. Walked back home nami.”

@DalisuB said:

“In 2011, my car was repossessed, was left to pay the shortfall, was blacklisted, left GP and went back home, took a teaching job, started paying debts, came back to GP in 2013 to start from zero.”

@Maudledwaba said:

“Maybe too soon to ask but what do you think the main issues were when you took up the car? Was there information that you left out/ignored or did not know would affect your ability to pay in the future or did a lot change after you bought the car?”

@Kels18Area said:

“Not that I was unable to pay, I was but able to but it left me with less to a point where I couldn’t save anything. I also had a loan I was paying off and other things. So I decided to focus on the debts and service them quicker, which I did.”

@MizChinell said:

“You need to do a mini thread about how you did it. I really wanna return my car but the idea of being blacklisted because of a “repo” scares me!”

@ThabangMonesi said:

“I know a friend who had to return his car and move back home... it took very serious discipline with a heavy heart but today he is really content with where he is financially I could say he is happier… it is a very painful decision but you will bounce back from it.”

Man celebrates buying a car after writing off his last one 3 months ago

In a related post, Briefly News reported that life is always better when we start to believe that everything happens for a reason - even the disastrous things that set us back.

A young South African man recently experienced this after he bought a new car following a car crash only three months before that left his other car completely totalled. Heading online, @Ling_14 shared pictures of himself standing proudly with the biggest smile ever next to his brand new baby.

And judging from that same smile, one can tell that he is so happy for his new beginning with his new ride.

