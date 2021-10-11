Woman Shares How Bae Dumped Her, Post Goes Viral With 1000’s of Reactions

Ely Kreimendahl revealed something super personal on Twitter about how she was dumped by a man that she had loved

Her post was super relatable and before long it went viral with thousands of reactions and comments

Social media users flocked to the post to share their own experiences with men and women who kicked them to the curb

A Twitter user, @ElyKreimendahl, shared a very personal experience with the world when she posted how her boyfriend dumped her.

Users of the popular social media platform related to her experience and shared their own stories of heartbreak.

Ely Kreimendahl revealed how her bae heartlessly broke up with her on social media in a viral Twitter post. Photo credit: @ElyKreimendahl

She revealed that he asked for some space and suggested that don't talk to each other for six weeks.

Her love for him was so intense that she agreed but when the six weeks were up she told him she missed him.

He replied letter her know that he was breaking up with her and his final words to her were, "be well".

Here is her full post:

Social media users jumped into the comments section to share their own stories and reactions

@TaliShokek:

"I once dated a guy for two years and then I got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he broke up with me a few days later. Then he said, “let’s wait 10 days and see what the second opinion says…I’m a physician I can’t have a sick wife!” I broke up with him that night."

@JoJoMicallef:

"Why I don’t date. Look ok, but I’m not. Asked many Drs “how do I tell people? When dropping the bomb?” No clue. Too early, defines me, 1st date is medical history. Wait too long, its relationship who may want out. Epilepsy counsellor (their Job to advise): “why tell them?” Great."

@ItsAlexThe7:

"I had a psychology teacher who said you should live with someone for a while, then, before you get married, live apart for a month and see if you like being single. If you like being single and don’t miss the other person you shouldn’t get married."

