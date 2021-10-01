Rumani has done it again on social media as he just dropped a snap that shows his true capabilities in cleaning photos

The frequent social media user was asked by a local woman to remove Lasizwe from her photos and replace him with Michael Jordan

The photo is cleaned and indeed it’s going viral on social media channels as Mzansi also reacted to the image

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe Dambuza is a man who is dumped by a girl on social media platforms. According to a post, the man known as the Cleaner or @RealMrumaDrive, says a lady approached him via an sms asking him to clean a photo.

The woman’s screenshot can be seen where she is asking the frequent social media user to fix the photograph. The lady wanted Mruma to remove Lasizwe and replace him with Michael Jordan.

Indeed, Rumani delivered and the image can be seen on social and it’s going viral. Rumani wrote:

“The Cleaner is at work.”

Rumani has done it again on social media. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@AphaneJerry said:

“You are the same as Rasta wena entlek, you do right for others but for others o dira marete.”

@Chris0249 said:

“You good at this. You should be in movies editing things there.”

@PhindiSDalmini said:

“I tried advising him to go into creating porn movies with me Akafuni.”

@AthiB said:

“I think you would have to do it in front of me to believe that this was a photoshop job if Ntando was my wife that I was already suspecting she was cheating on me with the Michael guy. You are good sire.”

@Muzikayise said:

“Lasizwe is probably thinking the same thing Remove uGirl and Place him there ...kushube !!.”

@Ricardothezimbo said:

“Rumani you a genius, you know that right”

@Zyanga4 said:

“Skhokho yambona lomjita untswempu kule way yakhe.”

“Great Job”: Rumani impresses Mzansi with Photo 'Cleaning' Skills on Cassper Nyovest

In a related post, Briefly News published that dubbed The Cleaner on social media platforms, Rumani has done it again after working on Cassper Nyovest’s portrait.

@RealMrumaDrive left his Twitter followers impressed with the latest project.

In an initial post on the South African musician, he asked his followers to share their thoughts after creatively working on a picture showing Cassper’s pic with a black beard.

Looking at the second snap, he converted the bearded guy and displayed him with a blue beard. Mzansi social media users naturally took to the comments section and many are praising the image converter while some argue that the guy doesn’t sleep to work on his passion.

Source: Briefly.co.za