Mzansi's photo doctor, The Cleaner, is at it once again after displaying his skills on Cassper Nyovest’s portrait

@RealMrumaDrive turned his focus to the South African musician, Nyovest, and did a sterling job, leaving his social media followers thrilled

Rumani is now being praised for his skills after dropping two different pics of Cassper and many social media users say he deserves to get paid by the muso

Dubbed The Cleaner on social media platforms, Rumani has done it again after working on Cassper Nyovest’s portrait. @RealMrumaDrive left his Twitter followers impressed with the latest project.

In an initial post on the South African musician, he asked his followers to share their thoughts after creatively working on a picture showing Cassper’s pic with a black beard. Looking at the second snap, he converted the bearded guy and displayed him with a blue beard.

Mzansi social media users naturally took to the comments section and many are praising the image converter while some argue that the guy doesn’t sleep to work on his passion.

@TheCameraGuy said:

“You working nightshift or overtime for the kicks?”

@FentsebossT said:

“You are pulling a black brother like you down, when he falls what are you going to gain?”

@Mbalis_Bakery said:

“I love this one, you are really good Rumani.”

@SaneleNdlovu13 said:

“Cassper sendele Rumani R1 000 nyana... umkhuthaze njenge grootman.”

@SeasonRSA said:

“Choice of picture might overshadow your work champ.”

@Mel_B said:

“You are working overtime @Rumani, abuti must pay you.”

@VincentBadana said:

“Next thing the nose ring must be blue also.”

@SkippersAnita said:

“The blue blends in well with the skin tone hey, great job.”

