There is only one guy who has built a reputation for fixing or cleaning old photographs and he has done it again after helping a local woman

@RealMrumaDrive says he was asked by one woman to help fix her torn childhood photograph and the end result is an unbelievable masterpiece

The well-known Twitter user is now receiving all the praise and some people hilariously joked that he could dethrone President Cyril Ramaphosa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

He is known as the doctor of photos and he just performed his magic. @RealMrumaDrive has shared an old torn photo of a woman who asked him to mend and make it a full length.

The social media account holder reveals that the woman begged him to fix the image as it was the only one she had from her childhood. Indeed, the Twitter user managed to come up with a plan and the image is a masterpiece.

Rumani is a star on social media as he is praised for fixing a woman's photo. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BonganiDlomo21 said:

“What if Mrumani can remove Ramaphosa from being President.”

@Umalambane_zn said:

“Where did you get the feet.”

@IshTheKing said:

“You are a national asset!“

@Sihle_Zarasa said:

“Wenze Njani.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Mampane Onica said:

“This is so beautiful.”

@Mbalist6633 said:

“Yhooo you are a boss.”

@Nkulikankuli said:

“Eish sometimes wena maar.”

@Lodie7523 said:

“I think you can fix my bank balance.”

"Legend this one": The cleaner wows Mzansi with his latest Photoshop

Remaining with stories on photo editing, Briefly News reported that Rumani, who is also known as The Cleaner, is quickly becoming the got to guy for quick photoshop fixes - that is if he isn't taking it upon himself to "fix" snaps himself.

Well, he once again headed online and executed the perfect fix. It all started when @Liznku asked him to please remove a fly from her forehead that had parked himself there while she was busy with a selfie session.

Not only did the cleaner remove the fly, but he also shared a series of snaps of how the job was done - hilariously with a fly swatter.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za