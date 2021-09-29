"It’s Funny”: Mzansi Amused by a Video Clip of Man Spanked by a Big Gate

South Africans are being entertained by a video clip that shows a man kissing the ground after he was hit by a big gate

The man seems to be dusting off his shoes and he was not aware the big gate was closing in the wind and it hit him from the back

The clip was posted by SA Long-distance Truckers and many people are finding it really amusing

The South African Long-distance Truckers group has once again shared another funny video on their social media pages. The group headed to its Facebook page and dropped a clip of a man seen kneeling in front of a big gate.

However, things don’t go well for the guy, who is now a laughing stock on the social media platform. The big gate was blowing in the wind and when he knelt down, it was wide open.

As he seems to be focusing on cleaning shoes, the gate closes and moves swiftly to spank him and he’s seen flying and biting the dust. The account manager wrote:

“Davie Boy Smith sent this video. All I can say after seeing this is if you laugh, you're going straight to hell.”

The post reads:

@Mike Fast-rat said:

“He's been a naughty boy so nature decided to give him a spank.”

@Thobelani Ngcobo said:

“Oh god, that brought memories of my maths teacher back in my schooling day, ey if you dared to not show her your homework you'd get 5 hot ones on your buttocks.”

@Tu Mi said:

“It gets funnier when you repeat it.”

@Elsa Nortje said:

“We're laughing too much, hell don't want us now.”

@Titu Gwetu said:

“I'm definitely going to hell.”

@Maruma Brown said:

“His phone went yards away.”

@Eisen Morgan Tembo said:

“Hope he finds his cellphone.”

@Angeline van Heerden said:

“Sjoooo....Hope he is ok... Lucky for him there was no traffic in the closest lane.”

@Mdu Lukhele said:

“That was a straight hit.”

@Natureboy Frank said:

“Hahaha I did not laugh, guess I'm not going to hell.”

@Ziyamthanda Mhlanga said:

“I would rather go to hell, I can't stop laughing at this one.”

