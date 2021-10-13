One South African woman is causing a stir on social media for her decision to host a tea party for her beloved ancestors

The lady seems to be a sangoma and her post has attracted contrasting reactions from many social media users, with some being very critical

Others have protected the young lady, saying there is no reason not to be proud of being a sangoma and connecting with the forefathers

A local woman has kept the South African digital family occupied after hosting a tea party for her ancestors. The woman took to Twitter to post stunning images as she chilled in traditional attire whilst also having tea.

The viral images were posted by @Thandzzz04, who seems to be really connected to her ancestors. Looking at her bio, it says she is a trusted ancestors' child and also a mother.

Mzansi is now attracted to the post and Briefly News headed online to pick up a few reactions from the post. The stunner wrote on social media page:

“Hosted a tea party for my ancestors and a play date with my water spirits.”

@Thobani2241 said:

“One thing about Jesus/Heaven etc... You choose it we didn't choose this path it chose us don't you dare try and equate our callings and religion.”

@Neoxwarrior said:

“So did they come through to drink the tea?”

@Tsushi_L said:

“Why is half of south African youth becoming sangomas?”

@LobeseThulani said:

“Because bayalusabela ubizo. Unlike most of our grandparents who never accepted the calling due to various reasons. I can go deeper a little bit if you ask.”

@Bonganii_M said:

“I'm just asking out of curiosity, what happens to the tea? Do you leave it there or does it just evaporate right in front of your eyes?”

@NthatiMabena said:

“No she’s not dramatic, we’ve always done this. I grew up going to my grandfather’s grave every Sunday to pour whiskey in the soil because it was his favourite drink and it appeases him. That’s just one example, this is normal.”

@RomeoMasiya said:

“Aren't interactions with ancestors supposed to be kept private?”

@Sakhilencayiyan said:

“No, they are not. Africans hid their practices because the colonial regime outlawed African spirituality. Anyone caught practising could be hanged or jailed.”

