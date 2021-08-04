Woman, 50, Celebrates Her Birthday, Mzansi Can’t Believe Her Age: #ForeverYoung

A local woman has left locals with their jaws dropped after revealing her age

The 50-year-old penned a touching birthday message to herself on social media and definitely left a few tongues wagging

Mzansi took to the comments section to wish the stunner a very happy 50th birthday

A local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to celebrate her 50th birthday. South Africans are convinced she must be drinking from the Fountain of Youth because the stunning lady definitely does not look her age.

, @tourist_ms penned the cute birthday message to herself.

"I would like to take this moment to wish my dear self a Happiest 50th Birthday... I would be lying to say I feel older, which I view as a blessing. 2020 reminded all of us yet again how short this life can be, 2021 is giving me lemons that I am turning to lemonade and adding vodka," she jokingly captioned the post.

The birthday girl also shared a few snaps of herself looking ever so radiant on a night out on the town. Her rocking short haircut and killer sense of style certainly add to @tourist_ms's youthful image.

Local took to the comments section with many expressing utter disbelief at the 50-year-old's age. Others had nothing but kind birthday wishes to share.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BiancavanWyk16 said:

@OscarMagud happy birthday, beautiful Queen!! May you continue to go from strength to strength and keep shining."

@OscarMagud said:

"It’s a big one Mkhaya! Have a blast and enjoy your birthday to the fullest. I’ll open one bottle and toast for you!"

@abundance43 said:

"Happy birthday to the most kind, witty, sexiest lady on my TL. Lady, you make me look forward to 50 because you are so hot ma'am. May your day be fabulous as you are. More blessing, more life, great health."

@mehlomakhulu87 said:

"I want to say happy birthday... Ndifuna i proof ya le age othi is 50 first... There's no way you are in your early 30s wena."

