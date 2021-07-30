Connie Ferguson took time to remember her late brother Moses on his heavenly birthday, it was a tough day

Sharing a picture of him on social media, Connie spoke to her brother 'Budas', letting him know how much she loves and misses him

Connie’s friends, fans and family took to the comment section of her post to show their love and support

Connie Ferguson’s heart has been heavy the past few weeks as she has been remembering many close family members who have passed.

Taking to social media to celebrate her late brother, Moses’ heavenly birthday, Connie posted a sweet picture of him along with a heartwarming caption.

Connie Ferguson penned a heartfelt tribute to her brother Moses who died recently, on his birthday, honouring his memory. Image: @ferguson_films.

Connie knows her brother was having a good party up in Heaven. There is nothing more she wishes than to have been able to spend the day with him.

Connie posted:

Fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to wish Connie’s late brother a happy heavenly birthday and to show their love and support.

@lorraine.sa posted:

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to your guardian Angel Ma. He’ll forever and always look over you and your loved ones.”

@masasaaaa said:

“Dad’s Copy... May His Soul Rest In Peace.”

@nonhlizo commented on how quickly time has passed:

“Still feels like yesterday is it already a year.”

@bonnymaredi wished Moses:

“Happy birthday heavenly birthday to him.”

Connie Ferguson remember late mother: 8 years have passed

South African businesswoman and actress Connie Ferguson never fails to express gratitude for all her parents did for her, reported Briefly News. Remembering her late mother on the day she passed, Connie penned a sweet post.

Taking to social media to touch on eight years since her mother passed, Connie spoke to her mom. Connie feels at peace that her brother is now with her and that they are together.

Connie wrote:

“I trust you were there to welcome your firstborn son Moses Kingdom Masilo with open arms. He has joined our army of angels, and it comforts me to know he’s reunited with you. Not a day goes by without me thinking about you.”

Connie went on to let her mother know that all the invaluable things she taught her still live on strong and thanked God for looking after her momma.

