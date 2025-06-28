South Africans took a look at the country’s most successful comedian’s dating history from the dusty streets of Soweto to Hollywood

The 41-year-old has achieved a lot in his career, which makes a lot of people wonder about his love life and if he’ll be tying the knot soon

Social media users discussed Trevor Noah’s dating history in a now-viral TikTok post that garnered over 1.3 million views

A TikTok page that feasts on South African pop culture went viral after it broke down Mzansi’s most successful comedian, Trevor Noah’s, dating history.

SA noticed a pattern in Trevor Noah's dating history. Image: @Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

The 41-year-old has been involved with the most beautiful women in the dusty streets of Soweto to the most extravagant locations overseas. His romantic past included high-profile women who were well-cemented in the entertainment industry.

Noah’s relationships barely make it to four years, which makes people wonder if he’ll ever marry or if he’ll forever remain a bachelor. Women from around the globe have shared their interest in him based on his good looks and charisma.

Trevor Noah’s dating history from 2015

In 2015, Trevor Noah dated model and real estate agent Jordyn Taylor. The couple was together for four years before they called it quits.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They were often photographed on vacations together, including Bali in 2017. The couple also made public appearances, such as at red-carpet events.

Taylor revealed their breakup via an Instagram Q&A in the summer of 2018. Noah moved on to date actress Minka Kelly.

The couple was on and off for a while before completely ending their two-year relationship in 2022. In that same year, Noah was rumoured to have been romantically involved with British singer Dua Lipa.

The fling was no longer than a year before Noah was spotted out with model Juliana Herz in 2023. The comedian was last rumoured to be with South African influencer Zoë Leila Mabie in 2024.

See the TikTok post below:

SA reacts to Trevor Noah’s dating past

Social media users discussed the comedian’s love life in a thread of comments:

Mzansi took a look at Trevor Noah's love life. Image: @Kevin Mazure/VF24

Source: Getty Images

@Janice Terry pointed out:

“You left out Thando Moleketi.”

@Yogurt shared:

“Trevor dated Salamina Mosese before she got married. Yes, he does date Black women.”

@Star Liner realised:

“He has a type.”

@bisa nzuzo commented:

“All these years only to realise that I'm not his type. I’m never laughing at his jokes again.”

@Shai Blessing🇿🇦laughed:

“I’m not his type because I’m black.”

@... noticed:

“The girls all look alike, except for Dua Lipa and the current one.”

@Nkosenye sikhakhane asked:

“So Trevor can’t handle a relationship for at least five years?”

@Username said:

“He gets bored easily and has no intentions of settling down.”

@palesa bontle decided:

“He’s the problem.”

3 More relationship stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News