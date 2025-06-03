A South African woman living in Europe detailed her story of running off to the sunset with her lover

Their flame eventually died out, but her life continued, and love revisited years after she reinvented herself

Social media users interacted with her in a thread of comments on her now-viral TikTok video

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were excited by the story of a Zulu woman who was promised a novel-like romance.

A Zulu woman shared her story of marrying her wealthy blesser. Image: @mygirllifestyle

Source: TikTok

The lady packed up her life in Mzansi to start a family in Sweden, but reality soon hit, and things went downhill.

Zulu woman married Swedish blesser

A South African woman named Lorraine opened up about a failed love story. The lady met a married Swedish man who was in the country for work.

While on his business trip, the guy fell head over heels for the Zulu lady and showered her with gifts. He could not imagine a life without her, so he paid for her flight to Europe and married her shortly after.

Lorraine explained that her then-husband splurged heavily on the wedding, which contributed to their financial troubles. The lady walked down the aisle with a four-month-old baby bump.

Things happened way too fast, and they started to clash. The husband was the sole provider, and Lorraine stayed home to take care of their home and new baby.

Because they experienced financial problems, the husband would often crash out and rub it in Lorraine’s face that he was the only one who made money. This made the Zulu lady seek independence by going to school.

The pair eventually grew apart and decided to get a divorce. They stayed in touch and had a lovely co-parenting relationship.

Lorraine is now a practising nurse in Sweden and has also found love. She documents her fairytale life on TikTok, which many South Africans praise.

The woman shared her story with the caption:

“I married a blesser. True story.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady marrying Swedish blesser

Social media users interacted with the Zulu woman in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi woman moved across the globe to marry her blesser. Image: @mygirllifestyle

Source: TikTok

@Nontobeko Ngcobo wrote:

“I'm just glad I watched your video, you made me realise a lot of things. Sending warm hugs.”

@Nontokozo Zulu Origin Couture wrote:

“You're healing me in so many ways.”

@K💫 said:

“You’re such a good storyteller.”

@patriciancamile commented:

“Thanks for this because I was asking myself about a seven-month relationship.”

@Nolwando shared:

“This is a beautiful story. I love that you are self-aware.”

@Lebo 💅🏾The Uppity African said:

“I love the message in this story.”

3 Must-read relationship stories by Briefly News

A woman who spoke at her sister’s wedding made everyone cry as she remembered the beautiful life they had.

An Italian man warmed the internet when he flew to South Africa to lobola his Pedi sweetheart and trended online.

An American man amazed many people on the internet when he flew to South Africa to lobola his Mzansi bae.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News