A South African digital content creator shared a story of how she added two free designer shoes to her collection.

A Mzansi woman shared how she walked out of the Mall of Africa with 2 Steve Madden heels she did not pay for.

The lady bumped into a random man at the mall, who showed off his pockets by splurging on her.

Lady receives Steve Madden heels from stranger

A South African digital content creator, Nicole, was amazed when she walked out of the Steve Madden store without paying for them. The youngster was as amazed as the 1.2 million people who watched her video on TikTok.

Nicole explained that she went to the Mall of Africa to do her grocery shopping and made a stop at the Steve Madden store. She was only there to try on a pair of heels when a random guy said:

“You look Chinese. The heels look gorgeous on you.”

Nicole was flattered by the generous gent who showed off his pockets by purchasing two pairs. She pulled out the two bags from Steve Madden and gagged the internet.

Nicole acknowledged that her looks played a big role in her receiving designer shoes from a stranger. Mzansi women were fascinated by the story and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi woman amazed by lady’s pretty privilege

Social media users were amazed by the story and interacted with Nicole in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi lady put her pretty privilege to good use.

@Langelihle Nduli shared:

“Pretty privilege will forever be a thing.”

@Rowchie✨✨took notes:

“Mall of Africa ~ Steve Madden ~look good, okay noted.”

@kkhuli.i 🫧 commented:

“Knowing me, I wouldn't take them. I'd think it's one of those rituals.”

@brie...shared:

“Even on my prettiest day, I have never been offered a bar of chocolate.”

@Bongiwe Mkhwanazi highlighted:

“This is a sign to always look good outside.”

@sowhatintheuniverse wished:

“In the next lifetime, I want to be pretty too.”

@vernicq_swanepoel🌻 said:

“I'll go to the Mall of Africa next time.”

@Notification commented:

“Knowing myself, I would tell the security guards to close the doors so I could fit the other shoes.”

@Thabi sighed:

“Sounds like something my father would do.”

@ntane shared:

“The way I would fear for my life and think that he has something planned.”

