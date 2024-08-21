A woman on TikTok tipped fashion lovers with The Fix’s stunning Steve Madden dupes at an affordable price

She found the famous formal sandals and the favoured white flat shoes

Social media users expressed their excitement in the comments section and made plans to shop for the items

A woman on TikTok, Cleopatra Maesela, shared her awesome The Fix finds on TikTok. The stunning items turned out to be Steve Madden dupes that fashion lovers adored.

A Mzansi woman tipped fashion lovers with an affordable alternative to looking wealthy on a budget. Image: @cleopatra_maesela

Source: TikTok

Social media users were excited to shop for the stunning pieces.

Mzansi excited about The Fix’s stunning R360 Steve Madden dupes

A mindful girls’ girl tipped baddies off with an affordable alternative to look pretty on a budget. Instagram ladies always look put together and wealthy in their pictures, which rubs off on their followers.

Their admirers sometimes have to break the bank to mimic their favourite influencer’s appearance, but a woman on TikTok became their saving grace by sharing new fashion finds from The Fix.

Cleopatra Maesela plugged the ladies with Instagram-famous Steve Madden dupes from The Fix, which retail for R360 and R200. The price difference is significant compared to shopping from the luxurious store.

The plugger shared her video with the caption:

“The Fix doing the most.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to The Fix selling Steve Madden dupes

Social media users expressed their gratitude to The Fix for looking out for them in the harsh world of fashion:

@Beauty Mkhonza loved the plug:

"At the end sizoba bahle sonke."

@Raymocha showed gratitude:

"The fix doing the lords words with Steve madden dupe."

@lulamaarh needed to know the exact store:

"Chomi which The Fix did you go to, cause I went today couldn’t find the heels?"

@Kamogelo looked everywhere for the dupes and complained:

"I can’t find the heels anywhere."

@momomotso shared what she needs next:

"We just need Zara mini bags, then we good."

@KeeKs saw The Fix's brand shift:

"Hee bathong The Fix is giving Steve Madden, Zara vibes, mos."

Mr Price started selling Adidas Samba in store

Briefly News also reported that one thing about Mr Price is that they will have their customers’ backs. The buyer has clearly been studying new trends and found out that Adidas has recently dropped one of the hottest sneakers of the season.

Mr Price knew that they had to plug their people and created a dupe of the sneaker.

