South Africans are buzzing over a viral TikTok video showcasing Edgars' R99 sale on fashion items like underwear and heels. Images: @chwayita30.

Mzansi shoppers are excitedly buzzing after a Bloemfontein lady shared a video highlighting an irresistible R99 sale at Edgars.

The video captioned "Edgar's plug, and you can also laybys these items," showcased a variety of fashionable items.

These included cute underwear and stylish heels available in different shapes, colours, and styles—from block heels to stilettos—all for just R99.

Mzansi is ready to spend moola

The sale has struck a chord in the video with South Africans, who rush to Edgars stores to take advantage of these incredible deals:

Mzansi is ready to spend their coins and stock up on stylish, affordable fashion, whether for themselves or friends as

The sale has quickly caught the attention of South Africans, with many eager to grab these bargains. Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing excitement and plans to visit Edgars stores.

One user, @Nokwanda_Sithole, exclaimed:

"Tomorrow I’m going to Edgars."

While another, @Ruth Olivia Makwati, complained that:

"Problem is you’d never find our size 3."

The excitement was contagious, with @congravanderberg asking:

"Can you please buy for me 🙏🙏"

@Prudence Bontle Tsha shared her success and excitement:

"I got myself three pairs 😃☺️"

Despite concerns about availability in specific sizes, many shoppers shared their triumphs. User @tsepiso.matelile commented:

"I got myself two beautiful pairs yesterday 😍"

@Petunia expressed gratitude, saying:

"Thank you ksasa ngiya e East Rand mall."

