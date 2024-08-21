A TikTok user excitedly ditched her old pots for a Hungarian brand that seems to work better

The hun complimented her new pots using Beyoncé's name as a reference, a name used in Mzansi to describe the best of the best

The comment section was filled with mixed reviews from social media users who had used the brand before

A Mzansi babe excitedly showed off her new pot set, receiving mixed reactions from social media users. Image: @siphosethu.mjongile

A TikTok content creator under the handle @siphosethu.mjongile shared a video of her latest cookware purchase on TikTok, adding she was done using her old pots.

Introducing her new pots, the content creator started by displaying her blue cast iron pots before showing off her black Berlingerhaus non-stick ones, one by one.

Happy with her purchase

Capturing her video post, @siphosethu.mjongile wrote:

"These @Berlingerhaus pots are the Beyoncé of pots sana ❤️👌"

Watch the video here:

Pots receive conflicting reviews

Social media users took time to comment on the TikTokker's post. Many users voiced their opinions:

User @yannii_errands was one of those unhappy with the brand, commenting:

"Those look so good, however, BH did me wrong, I'm going back to stainless steel... The non-stick coating came off, screws were loose, discolouration."

User @bodyandmindmagic came through with a positive comment, adding:

"Those are amazing. I only bought one for my family's pap and I'm planning on buying the set now, and yes, I cook pap in a nonstick. I'm not washing a Hart pot in 2024."

User @tshegokhoza added humour:

"Not me saying Brabus pots🙈😂They’re giving everything 😍"

User @mmamotshike was happy to share:

"😁🤣😂My pots are still in the box, I love them so much, it’s a good buy🥰"

User @samanthajoana2 had this to say about the pots:

"I had a bad experience with this brand, highly disappointed."

Source: Briefly News