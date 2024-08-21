Global site navigation

Woman Celebrates Paying Off Lay-By, Shows Off Her New Furniture
Woman Celebrates Paying Off Lay-By, Shows Off Her New Furniture

by  Reitumetse Makwea 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shared a video of her most significant milestone, finally paying off her furniture lay-by and furnishing her new home
  • The video received an outpouring of support from social media users, who celebrated her milestone and shared similar experiences
  • The post resonated as a story of financial discipline and personal achievement

A woman celebrated paying off her furniture
A woman on TikTok proudly shared a video after completing her final payment on a furniture lay-by, celebrating her new home. Images: @botashe08.
Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok shared her excitement after finally paying off her furniture lay-by and furnishing her new home, capturing the joy of independence and pride

In the video, she excitedly shows off her new pieces, clearly thrilled to have completed her final payment.

Mzansi couldn’t help but share the proud moment

@botashe08 captioned the video, "You know you have your own space," capturing the independence and pride of owning her furniture.

The video has garnered supportive comments from social media users, with many applauding her accomplishment:

One user, @Bobo Pheto, eagerly suggested a housewarming party, commenting:

“House warming eo tsala.”

Another user, @letybontsi, shared a relatable experience, writing:

"Big feat💪 Bought a fridge maloba. ke e cheka corner to corner 😂"

The celebratory mood continued with @Yelsin Herrendoërfer saying:

"Congratulations 🥳 This is all I have been seeing on my FYP. I am inspired."

This sentiment was echoed by @Mary@7177, who jokingly added that she should expect sleepless nights because of the excitement of a newly furnished home:

"Wow congratulations 🎊 🥰 O solofele sleepless nights in the next few days😂😂the joy and excitement that you finally did it 💪 congratulations once again🥰" [Wow congratulations... Expect sleepless nights in the next few days the joy and excitement that you finally did it. Congratulations once again.]

Other users, like @ntombikayisemkwa8, also noted:

"Proud of you dear."

@Gontle 🦁🦊 also shared her congratulations and expressed how inspired she was by her perseverance and dedication to paying off the lay-by:

"I'm inspired ♥️"

Woman’s stunning newly built home impresses netizens

Briefly News reported that a woman named Malethabo Skhosana took to her TikTok account to show off her new home.

The house was still empty, but that didn't stop the woman from showing the home's interior.

Social media users in the viral video's comment section applauded the homeowner's achievements.

Source: Briefly News

