A proud and hardworking woman showed off her brand-new white Toyota Starlet

The lady drove home to celebrate her achievement with her family members who ululated upon her arrival

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman bought herself a Toyota Starlet. She drove home to celebrate with her family.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @quinvee76, the woman drove her new baby home. As they were near their house, they called their family members to come out of the house.

As the hun drove closer, she was hooting and ululating in celebration of the achievement. The family also joined the celebration, jumping and ululating close to the brand-new car.

According to the Toyota website, the Starlet develops a maximum power of 77 kW @ 6,000 r/min and peak torque of 138 Nm @ 4,400 r/min. It makes any trip easier with the convenience of rear park distance control, cruise control and many more features.

Woman shows off Toyota Starlet

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users congratulate the lady on her new Toyota Starlet

The video gained over 900k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@Andile Dee was happy

"Why am I getting goosebumps May this kind of grace allocate me soon."

@Masokhaya🥰😍 celebrated:

"Those I'm chopping onions with let's gather here🥵Congratulations."

@Khanyisile Nqobizitha expressed:

"Okay manje Mina why am I getting emotional 🥺🔥🔥❤️."

@Princess_Yandii commented:

"Another day proud for a stranger 🥺🎊."

@Kgantshe Ntsoaki Nhl shared:

"The way I hope my finances are in order so I can do this kwa gogo wam. 😭😭"

@DM@rk_012 said:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😭😭. Me cry the tears of joy, just one day. I'll also do this. Congratulations😇☺️😆."

