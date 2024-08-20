“Beautiful”: Gauteng Man Shows Off Living Space, Asks Netizens for Corrections
- A Facebook user, Hlulani Ngobeni showed off his room and asked netizens to give him pointers
- The guy's living space looked stunning and well organised, an example that a small space doesn't need to be clustered
- The online community reacted to the gent's post, with many applauding him for keeping his place neat
A gentleman took to Facebook to show off his living space. The guy asked netizens for corrections.
Hlulani Ngobeni took to a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen and shared photos of his place. The guy's place was well-organised and neat.
He captured his nicely made bed. The colours in his place were coordinated very well. The walls were also nicely decorated. The one room had a sofa, bed, television. The kitchen space had a fridge, microwave to name a few.
Man shows off stunning one-room
See the Facebook photos below:
Netizens love the guy's place
The online community reacted to the man's place, with many applauding him for keeping it organised. Some gave him pointers.
@Kethusegile Bogatsu Ka Diphoko commented:
"Very unique and beautiful."
@Khoso Ndlovu stunned:
"Great work from pictures on the wall, mirror and wall painting everything is great. You made the place look big👌."
@Sphiwe L Ndlovue adored:
"Beautiful ❤️."
@Simphiwe Brenny Nduli loved:
"My goodness 😍🙆🏽♀️🥰 I love this yoooooh 😭💯🙌🏼🔥 the creativity and simplicity gives *PEACE HOMELY* vibes."
@Gift Tshilo commented:
"Very beautiful 👌🏻 my only amendment will be exchange wine stand with the pot plant 🪴 next to the fridge. Otherwise it is perfect 👌🏻."
@Annah LeaNzo shared:
"So cute ❤️."
@Gabito Thomas Okurut said:
"Simple but classic. Live your life to the best. Congs!"
Man flexes place after moving out of parents' house
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off his room after moving out of his parent's house.
Mabaso Nkosiyapha Thamsanqa posted photos of his place on Facebook. In his room, the man has his bed, a chest of drawers, a television and a stand. A kitchen cupboard also appeared in the corner of the image. He also has a long sofa.
