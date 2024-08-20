A Facebook user, Hlulani Ngobeni showed off his room and asked netizens to give him pointers

A Gaunteng gent showed off his place on Facebook. Images: @Hlulani Ngobeni/ Facebook, @Hinterhaus Productions

A gentleman took to Facebook to show off his living space. The guy asked netizens for corrections.

Hlulani Ngobeni took to a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen and shared photos of his place. The guy's place was well-organised and neat.

He captured his nicely made bed. The colours in his place were coordinated very well. The walls were also nicely decorated. The one room had a sofa, bed, television. The kitchen space had a fridge, microwave to name a few.

Man shows off stunning one-room

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens love the guy's place

The online community reacted to the man's place, with many applauding him for keeping it organised. Some gave him pointers.

@Kethusegile Bogatsu Ka Diphoko commented:

"Very unique and beautiful."

@Khoso Ndlovu stunned:

"Great work from pictures on the wall, mirror and wall painting everything is great. You made the place look big👌."

@Sphiwe L Ndlovue adored:

"Beautiful ❤️."

@Simphiwe Brenny Nduli loved:

"My goodness 😍🙆🏽‍♀️🥰 I love this yoooooh 😭💯🙌🏼🔥 the creativity and simplicity gives *PEACE HOMELY* vibes."

@Gift Tshilo commented:

"Very beautiful 👌🏻 my only amendment will be exchange wine stand with the pot plant 🪴 next to the fridge. Otherwise it is perfect 👌🏻."

@Annah LeaNzo shared:

"So cute ❤️."

@Gabito Thomas Okurut said:

"Simple but classic. Live your life to the best. Congs!"

