A young man took to Facebook to show off his space after moving out of his parent's house

The guy's space had a few items like a bed, sofa, television and its stand and a kitchen cupboard

The online community reacted to the photo, with many giving him suggestions to improve the space

A man moved out of his mom and dad'd house and found his one-romm space. Images: Mabaso Nkosiyapha Thamsanqa

A man took to Facebook to share with online users that he has moved out of his parent's place and has found a flat for himself.

Mabaso Nkosiyapha Thamsanqa posted a picture of his place in the Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The room was very neat; however, it felt empty.

In his room, the man has his bed, a chest of drawers, a television and a stand. A kitchen cupboard also appeared in the corner of the image. He also has a long sofa.

Man shows off first flat

See the photo of the man's living space below:

Social media users gave the man suggestions for his room

Facebook users took to the comments section to compliment and congratulate the man on his achievement. They also gave him some suggestions on what to do and buy to make his space feel more homely and alive. Take a look at the comments:

@Sduh Masondo suggested:

"Nice and clean. Invest in a small coffee table to fill the space between couch and tv."

@Samuel Jon Ex Ploit asked:

"This kind room when nor get windows, if light nor dey, how u go take sleep for night?"

@Cousin Bee said:

"You have ample space to work around. I wish you enough funds to style your place. I wish this was me."

@Bheki Spinini commended

"You are now a man."

