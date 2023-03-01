An 18-year-old South African shared pictures of their bedroom design on a Facebook group that gives feedback to netizens

The room is a starter for a young person but has the essentials like decent antique furniture

A young man's bedroom setup

An 18-year-old South African shared pictures of their bedroom design on a Facebook group that gives feedback to netizens. The room is a starter for a young person but has the essentials like ring lights and a gaming console. The furniture is antique, too.

A bedroom made for a young man

Take a look at the images from the post for yourself:

A big tv in front of the mirror. @Nhlekeza Alphaa/Facebook

A neat bed. @Nhlekeza Alphaa/Facebook

Netizens gave their feedback to the young man

As is the group's purpose, people took to the comments to give their thoughts on the setup. Some thought he needed to have his priorities sorted out, though. Here is what they had to say:

@Karabo Mothuku said:

"How can you buy a TV before buying even a single bed"

@Hlubi Hlubikazi added:

"18? That's old enough. Fold that blanket nicely and put it at away wondlele ngat ngumkhwetha. Otherwise "

@Svaido Mavangatye said:

"18? you are old enough to know what you must buy first before buying ring lights and play station"

@Hlehlecutyde Mbali said:

"Try to buy a curtain rail @ pep +- R150 and hang your curtain nicely."

