The South African House Music producer Prince Kaybee responded to the claims that he stole the song

The Charlotte hitmaker denied having stolen the song of the Idols SA finalist Botlhale Phora

The star further apologised for how rudely and insulting he was when he first reacted to the claims

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee responded to the claims of stealing the song. Image: @princekaybee, @blinksa_youth_mag15

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has been accused of stealing a song from Botlhale Phora. The Charlotte hitmaker responded to the allegations.

Prince Kaybee denies stealing the song

Social media has been buzzing as South African producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has become the hot topic regarding issues about song entitlement.

Not so long ago, former Idols SA finalist Botlhale Phora ranted on Facebook about how Prince Kaybee stole his song after he emailed it.

The controversial house music producer didn't take this lying down. He quickly responded to the claims and denied having stolen the song, saying he didn't even know Phora nor had any interaction with him. He also apologised for insulting him while defending himself from the allegation.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the DJ's side of the story on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"The intention was not to insult anyone, I got worked up by the allegations that aren’t true. I still stand by my previous stance, I don’t know him, I have never received or replicated his song and I do not use that email address because I have a personal email.

"Yes you might argue he thought of me when he did the song hence it emphasises my approach and energy in making songs maybe but thats still a long shot. The song in question was produced from the same template I used to do Charlotte thats why its the same chord progression and other songs in the same key or different. Apologies for my approach but we say a lot of things when angry and thats exactly how I felt."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee denying stealing the song

Many netizens shared their views on Prince Kaybee's side of the story:

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"He stole the song Mapipi Maan ...udle Amandla enye indoda."

@prow_II responded:

"He is guilty."

@__ThapeloM replied:

"Some musicians and their pride."

@NoseTheCapital commented:

"Guilty as charged."

@MzimkhuluMalin mentioned:

"Prince Kaybee did nothing wrong."

@Seleb77 responded:

"I don't believe him.... especially since that TNS saga."

Prince Kaybee’s baby mama Zola Mhlongo allegedly spotted in another man’s inbox, Mzansi ignited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee's baby mama and girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo's name has come up again in another online scandal. It appears that Zola's name was spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies.

This comes after a man who allegedly dated online influencer Glamorous Mathapelo dragged her name through the mud and exposed other ladies allegedly hitting his inbox.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News