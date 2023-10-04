Prince Kaybee's baby mama is allegedly tied in some social media drama

Zola Mhlongo's name was recently spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies and social media users are having a field day

The Nigerian man is allegedly asiwajus_bff who had dragged his supposed ex-girlfriend on social media

Mzansi is in flames after an alleged message from Prince Kaybee’s baby mama Zola Mhlongo was spotted in another man's inbox. Images: zolazeelovin, princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee's baby mama and girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo's name has come up again in another online scandal. It appears that Zola's name was spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies.

This comes after a man who allegedly dated online influencer, Glamorous Mathapelo dragged her name through the mud and exposed other ladies allegedly hitting his inbox.

Zola Mhlongo allegedly spotted in another man's inbox

In a series of Twitter (X) posts shared by online user sanelenkosi, they revealed details behind online influencer, Glamorous Mathapelo's messy breakup.

In various posts, Mathapelo's alleged ex-boyfriend, asiwajus_bff spoke about their break up and his reasons for dumping her:

"Glamorous Mathapelos Nigerian boyfriend says she’s trashy & classless."

The X user went on to share a recorded video that shows messages from other ladies, including Zola Mhlongo who also allegedly inboxed the man:

"Okay, I think I found you."

Mzansi weighs in on Zola Mhlongo's alleged DM

Social media is on fire as online users are trying to figure out the contents of Zola and asiwajus_bff's alleged conversation, with some poking fun at Prince Kaybee.

In 2022, Zola was tied in another scandal where she was rumoured to have cheated on the Banomona hitmaker after his infidelity.

tseepati said:

"Ain’t no way aow bathong, maybe ba etsa revenge after hazel saga."

Fem_perial responded:

"Moguy o khipa ama files!"

Matema_ commented:

"D*mn, Prince Kaybee just can't catch a break in love."

sliez0 posted:

"Good for her, that DJ was wasting her time!"

Lxngelo joked:

"Lmfao finding out on Twitter that n*ggas are blue-ticking your girlfriend? As in she’s tryna cheat but abamfuni?"

Kay_OhYeah said:

"What makes it painful is that she was left on unread."

Zola Mhlongo moves on after Prince Kaybee drama

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind Zola Mhlongo's empowering Women's Day video where she received warm wishes following Prince Kaybee's recent drama.

Despite saying he was retired from cheating, it appeared that Prince Kaybee's past came back to bite him after he trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The Gugulethu DJ found himself in some drama after a spicy video of Cyan Boujee was tied to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News