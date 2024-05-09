Pearl Thusi recently flaunted her gorgeous body in a photo taken with DBN Gogo

The DJ/ actress had fans fawning over her perfectly sculpted physique, showering her with endless compliments

But some netizens said Pearl was being too much and accused her of trying to imitate Uncle Waffles with her revealing outfit

Pearl Thusi showed off her stunning body in a photo with DBN Gogo. Images: pearlthusi, dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi had social media buzzing over her new photo dump. The actress-turned-DJ has been doing back-to-back shows, and shared a snap with DBN Gogo that left netizens' tongues wagging.

Pearl Thusi shares photo with DBN Gogo

Since launching her career as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has been, as Drake said, wearing less and going out more.

The Queen Sono actress is living her best life and recently gave fans a peep into her weekend festivities with a photo dump and some pretty cute outfits.

A lover of baggy pants and cropped tops, Pearl looked stunning in an all-denim outfit complete with pearl accessories, an Era by Zinhle necklace, and her famous curly hair.

In one of the snaps, the actress posed with DBN Gogo, and showed off her high-rise underwear and flat tummy:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's photo

Mzansi men were ready to risk it all, while the ladies declared that Pearl was body goals:

jonasiphe said:

"Pearl's body is just perfect, omg!"

Homcy_Lin gushed over the ladies:

"They look beautiful."

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle gushed over Pearl:

"Must be nice to be so beautiful!"

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't impressed and called the actress out for being inappropriate and trying to be like Uncle Waffles:

grey_melanin dragged Pearl:

"Two minutes nyana as a DJ, and she's already acting all Waffles on us."

KapshunGoCrazy judged Pearl:

"Pearl and her tendency of showing off her underwear as an older woman."

peecee_dbn wasn't impressed:

"Pearl Thusi needs to respect herself, man."

Mzansi debates about Pearl Thusi's performance

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' recent performance at Friends of Amstel.

While fans praised Pearl's MCing, some netizens criticised the actress, claiming she wasn't entertaining.

Source: Briefly News