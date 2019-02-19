TUT courses available for 2022-2023: complete list of courses, faculties

The demand for tertiary or higher education in South Africa grows every year. The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is one of the sought-after institutions of higher learning in the country. There are numerous TUT courses on offer for all learners who have completed secondary school education.

Which TUT courses can you study in 2022 and 2023? Check out the list of courses offered by the university.

TUT courses available for 2022-2023

Are you looking for an institution of higher learning to join for a higher certificate, diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate course? TUT is a fantastic choice because it offers high-quality education.

Which courses are still available at TUT? According to the TUT prospectus, there are different faculties that offer multiple programmes. Check out what each faculty offers below.

Arts and Design

The list of available courses at TUT includes the following under the faculty of Arts and Design.

Design Studies

Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology

Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture

National Diploma in Fashion (being phased out)

National Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture (being phased out)

Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology

Advanced Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture

Postgraduate Diploma in Design

Postgraduate Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts

Magister Technologiae: Fashion

Doctoral Degree in Art and Design

Doctor Technologiae in Fashion

Fine and Studio Arts

Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts

National Diploma in Fine Art (being phased out)

National Diploma in Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)

Advanced Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts

Postgraduate Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts

Master’s Degree in Art and Design

Magister Technologiae: Fine Art (being phased out)

Magister Technologiae: Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)

Doctor Technologiae: Fine Art (being phased out)

Doctor Technologiae: Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)

Interior Design

Diploma in Interior Design

National Diploma in Interior Design (being phased out)

Advanced Diploma in Interior Design

Magister Technologiae: Interior Design (being phased out)

Doctor Technologiae: Interior Design (being phased out)

Performing Arts

Higher Certificate in Music

Diploma in Performing Arts

National Diploma in Dance (being phased out)

National Diploma in Drama (being phased out)

National Diploma in Dance (being phased out)

National Diploma in Musical Theatre (being phased out)

National Diploma in Performing Arts Technology (being phased out)

National Diploma in Vocal Art: Choral Training (being phased out)

National Diploma in Vocal Art: Pedagogy (being phased out)

National Diploma in Vocal Art: Performance (being phased out)

Advanced Diploma in Performing Arts

Postgraduate Diploma in Performing Arts

Master’s Degree in Performing Arts

Magister Technologiae (Structured): Drama (being phased out)

Magister Technologiae: Dance (being phased out)

Magister Technologiae: Musical Theatre (being phased out)

Magister Technologiae: Performing Arts Technology (being phased out)

Doctoral Degree in Performing Arts

Doctor Technologiae: Dance (being phased out)

Visual Communication

Diploma in Commercial Photography

Diploma in Integrated Communication Design

Diploma in Motion Picture Production

National Diploma in Film and Television Production (being phased out)

National Diploma in Graphic Design (being phased out)

National Diploma in Multimedia: Visual Arts-Biased (being phased out)

National Diploma in Photography (being phased out)

Advanced Diploma in Commercial Photography

Advanced Diploma in Integrated Communication Design

Advanced Diploma in Motion Picture Production

Postgraduate Diploma in Motion Picture Production

Master’s Degree in Motion Picture Production

Magister Technologiae: Graphic Design (in the process of phasing out)

Magister Technologiae: Motion Picture Production (in the process of phasing out)

Magister Technologiae: Photography (in the process of phasing out)

Doctor Technologiae: Graphic Design (in the process of phasing out)

Doctor Technologiae: Motion Picture Production (in the process of phasing out)

Economics and Finance

The faculty of Economics and Finance offers the following programmes.

Accounting

Higher Certificate in Accounting

National Higher Certificate in Accountancy

Diploma in Accounting

National Diploma in Accounting (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting

Doctoral Degree in Business Studies

Auditing

Diploma in Internal Auditing

National Diploma in Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Internal Auditing

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Internal Auditing

Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Auditing

Magister Technologiae: Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)

Doctor Technologiae: Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)

Economics

Diploma in Economics

National Diploma in Economic Management Analysis (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Economics

Master’s Degree (Structured): Economics in Comparative Local Development

Magister Technologiae (Structured): Comparative Local Development (in the process of phasing out)

Finance and Investment

National Higher Certificate in Financial Information Systems

Diploma in Financial Management

Diploma in Financial Planning

National Diploma in Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Financial Information Systems (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Financial Management

Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Financial Information Systems (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning

Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Finance

Magister Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)

Doctor Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)

Public Sector Finance

Diploma in Public Finance

National Diploma in Finance and Accounting (Public) (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Local Government Finance (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Public Finance

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Finance

Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Finance

Engineering and the Built Environment

The faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment has the following programmes.

Architecture and Industrial Design

Diploma in Industrial Design

National Diploma in Three-Dimensional Design (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Industrial Design

Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture

Bachelor’s Degree (Extended Curriculum) in Architecture

Master’s Degree (Structured) in Architectural Technology

Doctoral Degree in Architecture

Building Sciences

Diploma in Building

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Construction Management (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Quantity Surveying (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree (Structured) in Building Science

Master’s Degree in Building Science

Chemical, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Chemical (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Engineering: Metallurgy (in the process of phasing out)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Materials Engineering in Polymer Technology

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Metallurgical Engineering

Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering

Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering

Master’s Degree in Polymer Technology

Doctoral Degree in Engineering

Civil Engineering

Higher Certificate in Construction Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Civil Engineering

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Doctoral Degree in Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Higher Certificate in Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Electrical (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Electrical Engineering

Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Electrical Engineering

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Doctoral Degree in Engineering

Geomatics

National Diploma in Surveying

Bachelor’s Degree in Geomatics

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Surveying (in the process of phasing out)

Industrial Engineering

Higher Certificate in Industrial Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Industrial (in the process of phasing out)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Industrial Engineering

Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Industrial Engineering

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Engineering: Industrial (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree (Structured) in Engineering Management

Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering

Doctoral Degree in Engineering

Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering

Higher Certificate in Mechanical Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Engineering: Mechatronics (in the process of phasing out)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Mechatronic Engineering

Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Mechanical Engineering

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Doctoral Degree in Engineering

Humanities

In the faculty of humanities, the following courses are offered.

Applied Languages

Diploma in Language Practice

National Diploma in Language Practice (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Language Practice

Postgraduate Diploma in Language Practice

Master’s Degree in Language Practice

Doctoral Degree in Language Practice

Integrated Communication

Diploma in Integrated Communication

National Diploma in Business Communication (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in International Communication (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Public Relations Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Integrated Communication

Master’s Degree in Strategic Communication

Doctoral Degree in Strategic Communication

Journalism

Diploma in Journalism

National Diploma in Journalism (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Journalism

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Journalism (in the process of being phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism

Master’s Degree in Journalism

Doctoral Degree in Journalism

Law

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Legal Support

National Diploma in Legal Assistance (in the process of phasing out)

Public Management

Diploma in Public Affairs

National Diploma in Local Government Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Public Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Public Affairs

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Affairs

Master’s Degree (Structured) in Public Affairs

Master’s Degree in Public Affairs

Doctoral Degree in Public Affairs

Safety and Security Management

Diploma in Correctional and Rehabilitation Studies

National Diploma in Correctional Services Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Policing (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Road Traffic and Municipal Police Management: Municipal and Traffic Policing (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Correctional and Rehabilitation Studies

Advanced Diploma in Policing

Advanced Diploma in Traffic Safety and Municipal Police Management

Master’s Degree in Policing

Doctoral Degree in Policing

School of Education

Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching

Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching

Bachelor Honours Degree in Early Childhood Development and General Education and Training

Bachelor Honours Degree in Further Education and Training

Bachelor Honours Degree in General Education and Training

Master’s Degree in Education

Master’s Degree in Education in Educational Technology

Doctoral Degree in Education

Information and Communication Technology

The faculty of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) offers the following courses.

Computer Science

Diploma in Computer Science

Diploma in Multimedia Computing

Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Computer Science

Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Multimedia Computing

National Diploma in Information Technology: Multimedia (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Information Technology: Software Development (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Information Technology: Technical Applications (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Information Technology: Web and Application Development (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Computer Science

Advanced Diploma in Multimedia Computing

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Multimedia (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Software Development (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Technical Applications (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Web and Application Development (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Multimedia Computing

Master’s Degree in Computing

Doctoral Degree in Computing

Computer Systems Engineering

Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering

Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Computer Systems Engineering

National Diploma in Engineering: Computer Systems (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Information Technology: Intelligent Industrial Systems (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Computer Systems (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Intelligent Industrial Systems (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering

Master’s Degree in Computing

Doctoral Degree in Computing

Informatics

Diploma in Informatics

Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Informatics

National Diploma in Information Technology: Business Applications (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Informatics

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Business Applications (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Information Management (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Informatics

Master’s Degree in Computing

Magister Technologiae (Structured): Business Information Systems

Doctoral Degree in Computing

Information Technology

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Information Technology

National Diploma in Information Technology: Communication Networks (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Information Technology: Support Services (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Information Technology

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Communication Networks (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Support Services (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology

Master’s Degree in Computing

Doctoral Degree in Computing

Management Sciences

The programmes offered in the faculty of Management Sciences are listed below.

Business and Information Management Services

Diploma in Administrative Information Management

Diploma in Contact Centre Management

National Diploma in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Office Management and Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Administrative Information Management

Advanced Diploma in Contact Centre Management

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Administrative Information Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Contact Centre Management

Master’s Degree in Management Sciences in Administrative Information Management

Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Magister Technologiae: Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)

Magister Technologiae: Office Management and Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree in Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Doctor Technologiae in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)

Hospitality Management

Diploma in Food Operations Management

Diploma in Hospitality Management

National Diploma in Hospitality Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Hospitality Management

Master of Management Sciences in Food Operations Management

Magister Technologiae: Food and Beverage Management (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree in Management Sciences in Food Operations Management

Doctor Technologiae in Food and Beverage Management (in the process of phasing out)

Management and Entrepreneurship

Diploma in Administrative Management

Diploma in Credit Management

Diploma in Entrepreneurship

National Diploma in Administrative Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Credit Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Entrepreneurship (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Administrative Management

Advanced Diploma in Business Administration

Advanced Diploma in Credit Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Credit Management

Master’s Degree in Management Sciences in Entrepreneurship

Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Magister Technologiae (Structured): Entrepreneurship (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Marketing, Supply Chain and Sport Management

Diploma in Marketing

Diploma in Retail Business Management

Diploma in Sport Management

Diploma in Supply Chain Management

National Diploma in Logistics (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Marketing (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Recreation Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Retail Business Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Sport Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Marketing

Advanced Diploma in Retail Business Management

Advanced Diploma in Sport Management

Advanced Diploma in Supply Chain Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing

Postgraduate Diploma in Sport Management

Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Marketing Management

Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Supply Chain Management

Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Magister Technologiae: Marketing (in the process of phasing out)

Magister Technologiae: Logistics (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Marketing

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Supply Chain Management

Operations Management

Diploma in Management Services

Diploma in Operations Management

National Diploma in Management Services

National Diploma in Operations Management

Advanced Diploma in Management Services

Advanced Diploma in Operations Management

Advanced Diploma in Project Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Operations Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Project Management

Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Operations Management

Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

People Management and Development

Diploma in Human Resource Management

National Diploma in Human Resources Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management

Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Human Resources Management

Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Labour Relations Management

Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Human Resources

Tourism Management

Diploma in Adventure Tourism Management

Diploma in Ecotourism Management

Diploma in Event Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

National Diploma in Adventure Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Ecotourism Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Event Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Tourism Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Tourism Management

Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Tourism Management

Magister Technologiae: Adventure Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Tourism

Tshwane School for Business and Society

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Master’s Degree (Structured) Business Administration

Magister Technologiae: Organisational Leadership (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree: Business Administration

Doctor Technologiae: Organisational Leadership (in the process of phasing out)

Science

The faculty of science offers the following courses.

Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science

Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Nursing Science (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Nursing

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Animal Sciences

Diploma in Animal Sciences

Diploma in Equine Science

National Diploma in Agriculture: Animal Production (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Equine Science (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Animal Sciences

Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Biomedical Sciences

National Diploma in Biomedical Technology

National Diploma in Clinical Technology

National Diploma in Radiography: Diagnostic

National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Clinical Technology

Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Sciences

Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Sciences

Bachelor’s Degree in Radiography in Diagnostics

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Biomedical Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Clinical Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Radiography: Diagnostic (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Health Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Doctor Technologiae: Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Biotechnology and Food Technology

Diploma in Biotechnology

Diploma in Food Technology

National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Biotechnology (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Food Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Biotechnology

Advanced Diploma in Food Technology

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Biotechnology

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Food Technology

Postgraduate Diploma: Biotechnology

Postgraduate Diploma: Food Technology

Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Chemistry

Diploma in Analytical Chemistry

National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Analytical Chemistry

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Chemistry

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Chemistry (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae in Laboratory Management (in the process of phasing out)

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma in Laboratory Management

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Crop Sciences

Diploma in Crop Production

National Diploma in Agriculture: Commercial Mixed Farming (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Agriculture: Crop Production (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Agriculture: Development and Extension (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Crop Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Sciences

Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Environmental Health

Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health

Master’s Degree in Environmental Health

Magister Technologiae in Environmental Health (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree in Environmental Health

Environmental, Water and Earth Sciences

Higher Certificate in Resource and Waste Management

Higher Certificate in Water Treatment

Advanced Certificate in Water Treatment

Diploma in Environmental Sciences

Diploma in Geology

Diploma in Water Science and Technology

National Diploma in Environmental Sciences (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Geology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Environmental Sciences

Advanced Diploma in Geology

Advanced Diploma in Water Science and Technology

Postgraduate Diploma in Geology

Postgraduate Diploma in Water Science and Technology

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Horticulture

Diploma in Horticulture

Diploma in Landscape Technology

National Diploma in Horticulture (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Landscape Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Horticulture

Advanced Diploma in Landscape Technology

Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture

Postgraduate Diploma in Landscape Technology

Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Mathematics and Statistics

Advanced Diploma in Quality Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Quality Management

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Nature Conservation

Diploma in Nature Conservation

Diploma in Wildlife Management

National Diploma in Game Ranch Management (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Nature Conservation (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Nature Conservation

Advanced Diploma in Wildlife Management

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Game Ranch Management (in the process of phasing out)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Nature Conservation (in the process of phasing out)

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Diploma in Somatic Therapy

National Diploma in Somatology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Pharmaceutical Sciences

Advanced Diploma in Somatic Therapy

Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy

Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Somatic Therapy

Master’s Degree in Health Sciences

Master’s Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences

Magister Technologiae: Somatology (in the process of phasing out)

Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science

Physics

Diploma in Fire Technology

Diploma in Industrial Physics

National Diploma in Fire Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Fire Technology

Advanced Diploma in Industrial Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Physics

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Doctoral Degree in Philosophy in Science

Sport, Rehabilitation and Dental Sciences

Higher Certificate in Dental Assisting

Diploma in Dental Technology

Diploma in Kinesiology and Coaching Science

National Diploma in Dental Technology (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Officiating and Coaching Science (in the process of phasing out)

National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Technology (in the process of phasing out)

Advanced Diploma in Kinesiology and Coaching Science

Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Biokinetics

Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics

Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences

Master’s Degree in Health Sciences

Doctoral Degree in Philosophy in Science

Requirements

The requirements for different courses vary, so you should ascertain you meet the qualifications for a particular programme before applying.

Contacts

If you require more information about TUT courses and requirements, you can reach the university using the contact details below.

Telephone: 086 110 2421

086 110 2421 E-mail address: general@tut.ac.za

general@tut.ac.za SMS Number: 30655

Which courses are still open at TUT for 2023?

The programmes listed above are still open. However, national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes are being phased out soon, so you should confirm the status before submitting your application.

How many points are needed at TUT?

The point requirements vary depending on the particular course you wish to pursue.

What can I study at TUT with 20 points?

You can pursue a diploma programme with 20 points. However, the points required vary, so you should ascertain the point requirements for the course you are interested in before applying.

Which courses are still available at TUT for 2022?

All courses listed above, except national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes, are still available.

Which courses are still available at TUT for 2023?

You can pursue any of the courses listed above, except national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes.

Which courses are still available at TUT for diploma?

There are various TUT courses for prospective students to choose from in 2022-2023. The institution has various faculties that offer courses at different levels of academic learning.

Which are the remaining TUT higher certificate courses in 2022?

The higher certificate courses you can pursue are music, accounting, financial information systems, construction engineering, electrical engineering, resource and waste management, dental assisting, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering.

There are numerous TUT courses that prospective students can apply for. The academic levels offered are higher certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate.

