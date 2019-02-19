TUT courses available for 2022-2023: complete list of courses, faculties
The demand for tertiary or higher education in South Africa grows every year. The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is one of the sought-after institutions of higher learning in the country. There are numerous TUT courses on offer for all learners who have completed secondary school education.
Which TUT courses can you study in 2022 and 2023? Check out the list of courses offered by the university.
TUT courses available for 2022-2023
Are you looking for an institution of higher learning to join for a higher certificate, diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate course? TUT is a fantastic choice because it offers high-quality education.
Which courses are still available at TUT? According to the TUT prospectus, there are different faculties that offer multiple programmes. Check out what each faculty offers below.
Arts and Design
The list of available courses at TUT includes the following under the faculty of Arts and Design.
Design Studies
- Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology
- Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture
- National Diploma in Fashion (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture (being phased out)
- Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology
- Advanced Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Design
- Postgraduate Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts
- Magister Technologiae: Fashion
- Doctoral Degree in Art and Design
- Doctor Technologiae in Fashion
Fine and Studio Arts
- Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts
- National Diploma in Fine Art (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)
- Advanced Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts
- Postgraduate Diploma in Fine and Applied Arts
- Master’s Degree in Art and Design
- Magister Technologiae: Fine Art (being phased out)
- Magister Technologiae: Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Fine Art (being phased out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Textile Design and Technology (being phased out)
Interior Design
- Diploma in Interior Design
- National Diploma in Interior Design (being phased out)
- Advanced Diploma in Interior Design
- Magister Technologiae: Interior Design (being phased out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Interior Design (being phased out)
Performing Arts
- Higher Certificate in Music
- Diploma in Performing Arts
- National Diploma in Dance (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Drama (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Dance (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Musical Theatre (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Performing Arts Technology (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Vocal Art: Choral Training (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Vocal Art: Pedagogy (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Vocal Art: Performance (being phased out)
- Advanced Diploma in Performing Arts
- Postgraduate Diploma in Performing Arts
- Master’s Degree in Performing Arts
- Magister Technologiae (Structured): Drama (being phased out)
- Magister Technologiae: Dance (being phased out)
- Magister Technologiae: Musical Theatre (being phased out)
- Magister Technologiae: Performing Arts Technology (being phased out)
- Doctoral Degree in Performing Arts
- Doctor Technologiae: Dance (being phased out)
Visual Communication
- Diploma in Commercial Photography
- Diploma in Integrated Communication Design
- Diploma in Motion Picture Production
- National Diploma in Film and Television Production (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Graphic Design (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Multimedia: Visual Arts-Biased (being phased out)
- National Diploma in Photography (being phased out)
- Advanced Diploma in Commercial Photography
- Advanced Diploma in Integrated Communication Design
- Advanced Diploma in Motion Picture Production
- Postgraduate Diploma in Motion Picture Production
- Master’s Degree in Motion Picture Production
- Magister Technologiae: Graphic Design (in the process of phasing out)
- Magister Technologiae: Motion Picture Production (in the process of phasing out)
- Magister Technologiae: Photography (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Graphic Design (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Motion Picture Production (in the process of phasing out)
Economics and Finance
The faculty of Economics and Finance offers the following programmes.
Accounting
- Higher Certificate in Accounting
- National Higher Certificate in Accountancy
- Diploma in Accounting
- National Diploma in Accounting (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting
- Doctoral Degree in Business Studies
Auditing
- Diploma in Internal Auditing
- National Diploma in Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Internal Auditing
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Internal Auditing
- Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Auditing
- Magister Technologiae: Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Internal Auditing (in the process of phasing out)
Economics
- Diploma in Economics
- National Diploma in Economic Management Analysis (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Economics
- Master’s Degree (Structured): Economics in Comparative Local Development
- Magister Technologiae (Structured): Comparative Local Development (in the process of phasing out)
Finance and Investment
- National Higher Certificate in Financial Information Systems
- Diploma in Financial Management
- Diploma in Financial Planning
- National Diploma in Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Financial Information Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Financial Management
- Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Financial Information Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning
- Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Finance
- Magister Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctor Technologiae: Cost and Management Accounting (in the process of phasing out)
Public Sector Finance
- Diploma in Public Finance
- National Diploma in Finance and Accounting (Public) (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Local Government Finance (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Public Finance
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Finance
- Master’s Degree in Business Studies in Finance
Engineering and the Built Environment
The faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment has the following programmes.
Architecture and Industrial Design
- Diploma in Industrial Design
- National Diploma in Three-Dimensional Design (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Industrial Design
- Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture
- Bachelor’s Degree (Extended Curriculum) in Architecture
- Master’s Degree (Structured) in Architectural Technology
- Doctoral Degree in Architecture
Building Sciences
- Diploma in Building
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Construction Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Quantity Surveying (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree (Structured) in Building Science
- Master’s Degree in Building Science
Chemical, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Chemical (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Engineering: Metallurgy (in the process of phasing out)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Materials Engineering in Polymer Technology
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Metallurgical Engineering
- Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering
- Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering
- Master’s Degree in Polymer Technology
- Doctoral Degree in Engineering
Civil Engineering
- Higher Certificate in Construction Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Civil Engineering
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Engineering: Civil (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering
- Doctoral Degree in Engineering
Electrical Engineering
- Higher Certificate in Electrical Engineering
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Electrical (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Electrical Engineering
- Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Electrical Engineering
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering
- Doctoral Degree in Engineering
Geomatics
- National Diploma in Surveying
- Bachelor’s Degree in Geomatics
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Surveying (in the process of phasing out)
Industrial Engineering
- Higher Certificate in Industrial Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Industrial (in the process of phasing out)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Industrial Engineering
- Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Industrial Engineering
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Engineering: Industrial (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree (Structured) in Engineering Management
- Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering
- Doctoral Degree in Engineering
Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering
- Higher Certificate in Mechanical Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Engineering: Mechatronics (in the process of phasing out)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology in Mechatronic Engineering
- Bachelor Honours Degree in Engineering Technology Honours in Mechanical Engineering
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Mechanical (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering
- Doctoral Degree in Engineering
Humanities
In the faculty of humanities, the following courses are offered.
Applied Languages
- Diploma in Language Practice
- National Diploma in Language Practice (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Language Practice
- Postgraduate Diploma in Language Practice
- Master’s Degree in Language Practice
- Doctoral Degree in Language Practice
Integrated Communication
- Diploma in Integrated Communication
- National Diploma in Business Communication (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in International Communication (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Public Relations Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Integrated Communication
- Master’s Degree in Strategic Communication
- Doctoral Degree in Strategic Communication
Journalism
- Diploma in Journalism
- National Diploma in Journalism (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Journalism
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Journalism (in the process of being phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism
- Master’s Degree in Journalism
- Doctoral Degree in Journalism
Law
- Diploma in Law
- Diploma in Legal Support
- National Diploma in Legal Assistance (in the process of phasing out)
Public Management
- Diploma in Public Affairs
- National Diploma in Local Government Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Public Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Public Affairs
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Affairs
- Master’s Degree (Structured) in Public Affairs
- Master’s Degree in Public Affairs
- Doctoral Degree in Public Affairs
Safety and Security Management
- Diploma in Correctional and Rehabilitation Studies
- National Diploma in Correctional Services Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Policing (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Road Traffic and Municipal Police Management: Municipal and Traffic Policing (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Correctional and Rehabilitation Studies
- Advanced Diploma in Policing
- Advanced Diploma in Traffic Safety and Municipal Police Management
- Master’s Degree in Policing
- Doctoral Degree in Policing
School of Education
- Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching
- Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Foundation Phase Teaching
- Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching
- Bachelor’s Degree in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching
- Bachelor Honours Degree in Early Childhood Development and General Education and Training
- Bachelor Honours Degree in Further Education and Training
- Bachelor Honours Degree in General Education and Training
- Master’s Degree in Education
- Master’s Degree in Education in Educational Technology
- Doctoral Degree in Education
Information and Communication Technology
The faculty of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) offers the following courses.
Computer Science
- Diploma in Computer Science
- Diploma in Multimedia Computing
- Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Computer Science
- Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Multimedia Computing
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Multimedia (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Software Development (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Technical Applications (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Web and Application Development (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Computer Science
- Advanced Diploma in Multimedia Computing
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Multimedia (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Software Development (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Technical Applications (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Web and Application Development (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Multimedia Computing
- Master’s Degree in Computing
- Doctoral Degree in Computing
Computer Systems Engineering
- Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering
- Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Computer Systems Engineering
- National Diploma in Engineering: Computer Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Intelligent Industrial Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Computer Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Intelligent Industrial Systems (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering
- Master’s Degree in Computing
- Doctoral Degree in Computing
Informatics
- Diploma in Informatics
- Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Informatics
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Business Applications (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Informatics
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Business Applications (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Information Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Informatics
- Master’s Degree in Computing
- Magister Technologiae (Structured): Business Information Systems
- Doctoral Degree in Computing
Information Technology
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Information Technology
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Communication Networks (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Support Services (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Information Technology
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Communication Networks (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Information Technology: Support Services (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology
- Master’s Degree in Computing
- Doctoral Degree in Computing
Management Sciences
The programmes offered in the faculty of Management Sciences are listed below.
Business and Information Management Services
- Diploma in Administrative Information Management
- Diploma in Contact Centre Management
- National Diploma in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Office Management and Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Administrative Information Management
- Advanced Diploma in Contact Centre Management
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Administrative Information Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Contact Centre Management
- Master’s Degree in Management Sciences in Administrative Information Management
- Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Magister Technologiae: Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Magister Technologiae: Office Management and Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree in Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Doctor Technologiae in Contact Centre Management (in the process of phasing out)
Hospitality Management
- Diploma in Food Operations Management
- Diploma in Hospitality Management
- National Diploma in Hospitality Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Hospitality Management
- Master of Management Sciences in Food Operations Management
- Magister Technologiae: Food and Beverage Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree in Management Sciences in Food Operations Management
- Doctor Technologiae in Food and Beverage Management (in the process of phasing out)
Management and Entrepreneurship
- Diploma in Administrative Management
- Diploma in Credit Management
- Diploma in Entrepreneurship
- National Diploma in Administrative Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Credit Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Entrepreneurship (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Administrative Management
- Advanced Diploma in Business Administration
- Advanced Diploma in Credit Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Credit Management
- Master’s Degree in Management Sciences in Entrepreneurship
- Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Magister Technologiae (Structured): Entrepreneurship (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
Marketing, Supply Chain and Sport Management
- Diploma in Marketing
- Diploma in Retail Business Management
- Diploma in Sport Management
- Diploma in Supply Chain Management
- National Diploma in Logistics (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Marketing (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Recreation Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Retail Business Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Sport Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Marketing
- Advanced Diploma in Retail Business Management
- Advanced Diploma in Sport Management
- Advanced Diploma in Supply Chain Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing
- Postgraduate Diploma in Sport Management
- Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Marketing Management
- Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Supply Chain Management
- Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Magister Technologiae: Marketing (in the process of phasing out)
- Magister Technologiae: Logistics (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Marketing
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Supply Chain Management
Operations Management
- Diploma in Management Services
- Diploma in Operations Management
- National Diploma in Management Services
- National Diploma in Operations Management
- Advanced Diploma in Management Services
- Advanced Diploma in Operations Management
- Advanced Diploma in Project Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Operations Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Project Management
- Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Operations Management
- Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
People Management and Development
- Diploma in Human Resource Management
- National Diploma in Human Resources Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management
- Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Human Resources Management
- Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Labour Relations Management
- Master’s Degree: Master of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Human Resources
Tourism Management
- Diploma in Adventure Tourism Management
- Diploma in Ecotourism Management
- Diploma in Event Management
- Diploma in Tourism Management
- National Diploma in Adventure Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Ecotourism Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Event Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Tourism Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Tourism Management
- Master’s Degree: Management Sciences in Tourism Management
- Magister Technologiae: Adventure Tourism Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree: Management Sciences in Tourism
Tshwane School for Business and Society
- Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration
- Master’s Degree (Structured) Business Administration
- Magister Technologiae: Organisational Leadership (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree: Business Administration
- Doctor Technologiae: Organisational Leadership (in the process of phasing out)
Science
The faculty of science offers the following courses.
Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science
- Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Nursing Science (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Nursing
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Animal Sciences
- Diploma in Animal Sciences
- Diploma in Equine Science
- National Diploma in Agriculture: Animal Production (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Equine Science (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Animal Sciences
- Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Biomedical Sciences
- National Diploma in Biomedical Technology
- National Diploma in Clinical Technology
- National Diploma in Radiography: Diagnostic
- National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Clinical Technology
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Bachelor’s Degree in Radiography in Diagnostics
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Biomedical Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Clinical Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Radiography: Diagnostic (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Health Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
- Doctor Technologiae: Veterinary Technology (in the process of phasing out)
Biotechnology and Food Technology
- Diploma in Biotechnology
- Diploma in Food Technology
- National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Biotechnology (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma (Extended Curriculum) in Food Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Biotechnology
- Advanced Diploma in Food Technology
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Biotechnology
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Food Technology
- Postgraduate Diploma: Biotechnology
- Postgraduate Diploma: Food Technology
- Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Chemistry
- Diploma in Analytical Chemistry
- National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Analytical Chemistry
- Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Chemistry
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Chemistry (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae in Laboratory Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry
- Postgraduate Diploma in Laboratory Management
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Crop Sciences
- Diploma in Crop Production
- National Diploma in Agriculture: Commercial Mixed Farming (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Agriculture: Crop Production (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Agriculture: Development and Extension (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Crop Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Sciences
- Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Environmental Health
- Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health
- Master’s Degree in Environmental Health
- Magister Technologiae in Environmental Health (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree in Environmental Health
Environmental, Water and Earth Sciences
- Higher Certificate in Resource and Waste Management
- Higher Certificate in Water Treatment
- Advanced Certificate in Water Treatment
- Diploma in Environmental Sciences
- Diploma in Geology
- Diploma in Water Science and Technology
- National Diploma in Environmental Sciences (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Geology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Environmental Sciences
- Advanced Diploma in Geology
- Advanced Diploma in Water Science and Technology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Geology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Water Science and Technology
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Horticulture
- Diploma in Horticulture
- Diploma in Landscape Technology
- National Diploma in Horticulture (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Landscape Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Horticulture
- Advanced Diploma in Landscape Technology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Landscape Technology
- Master’s Degree in Agricultural Science
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Mathematics and Statistics
- Advanced Diploma in Quality Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Quality Management
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Nature Conservation
- Diploma in Nature Conservation
- Diploma in Wildlife Management
- National Diploma in Game Ranch Management (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Nature Conservation (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Nature Conservation
- Advanced Diploma in Wildlife Management
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Game Ranch Management (in the process of phasing out)
- Baccalaureus Technologiae: Nature Conservation (in the process of phasing out)
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Diploma in Somatic Therapy
- National Diploma in Somatology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Advanced Diploma in Somatic Therapy
- Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy
- Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Somatic Therapy
- Master’s Degree in Health Sciences
- Master’s Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Magister Technologiae: Somatology (in the process of phasing out)
- Doctoral Degree: Philosophy in Science
Physics
- Diploma in Fire Technology
- Diploma in Industrial Physics
- National Diploma in Fire Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Fire Technology
- Advanced Diploma in Industrial Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Physics
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Doctoral Degree in Philosophy in Science
Sport, Rehabilitation and Dental Sciences
- Higher Certificate in Dental Assisting
- Diploma in Dental Technology
- Diploma in Kinesiology and Coaching Science
- National Diploma in Dental Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Officiating and Coaching Science (in the process of phasing out)
- National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Technology (in the process of phasing out)
- Advanced Diploma in Kinesiology and Coaching Science
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Biokinetics
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences in Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics
- Master’s Degree in Applied Sciences
- Master’s Degree in Health Sciences
- Doctoral Degree in Philosophy in Science
Requirements
The requirements for different courses vary, so you should ascertain you meet the qualifications for a particular programme before applying.
Contacts
If you require more information about TUT courses and requirements, you can reach the university using the contact details below.
- Telephone: 086 110 2421
- E-mail address: general@tut.ac.za
- SMS Number: 30655
Which courses are still open at TUT for 2023?
The programmes listed above are still open. However, national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes are being phased out soon, so you should confirm the status before submitting your application.
How many points are needed at TUT?
The point requirements vary depending on the particular course you wish to pursue.
What can I study at TUT with 20 points?
You can pursue a diploma programme with 20 points. However, the points required vary, so you should ascertain the point requirements for the course you are interested in before applying.
Which courses are still available at TUT for 2022?
All courses listed above, except national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes, are still available.
Which courses are still available at TUT for 2023?
You can pursue any of the courses listed above, except national diplomas and Baccalaureus Technologiae, Baccalaureus Technologiae, and Doctor Technologiae programmes.
Which courses are still available at TUT for diploma?
There are various TUT courses for prospective students to choose from in 2022-2023. The institution has various faculties that offer courses at different levels of academic learning.
Which are the remaining TUT higher certificate courses in 2022?
The higher certificate courses you can pursue are music, accounting, financial information systems, construction engineering, electrical engineering, resource and waste management, dental assisting, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering.
There are numerous TUT courses that prospective students can apply for. The academic levels offered are higher certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate.
