uMfolozi College courses, registration dates, online application, student portal

Did you know there are only 50 TVET colleges in South Africa and uMfolozi College is one of them? The institution offers national business and engineering programmes and accepts local and international students. The institution is fully accredited and has the necessary resources and facilities to mould professionals in various fields.

At uMfolozi College, all courses offered are high-quality, flexible, and market-responsive. The institution serves all communities and is dedicated to improving the quality of all students' lives and freeing their potential.

uMfolozi college courses, registration dates and online application in 2022

Do you wish to know how to apply to uMfolozi College? Read on to discover how to do this, the courses offered, and the registration dates.

uMfolozi TVET College courses

Below is a list of all the programmes offered at the college.

National certificate (vocational)

The institution offers the following national certificate (vocational) courses.

Civil Engineering & Building Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Education & Development

Engineering & Related Design

Finance, Economics & Accounting

Hospitality

Information Technology & Computer Science

Office Administration

Primary Agriculture

Tourism

Process Plant Operations - Pulp & Papermaking

National Certificate and Diplomas

The national certificate and diploma programmes on offer are listed below.

Business Management (N4- N6)

Financial Management (N4- N6)

Human Resource Management (N4- N6)

Management Assistant (N4- N6)

Public Management (N4- N6)

Hospitality and Catering Services (N4- N6)

Farming Management (N4- N6)

Educare (N4)

Clothing Production (N4- N6)

Intro-Legal Secretary (N4- N6)

Electrical Engineering (N4-N6)

Electro-Mechanical (N4-N6)

Electronics (N4-N6)

Instrumentation (N4-N6)

Mechanical Engineering (N1-N6)

Production (N1-N6)

Refrigeration Mechanic (N2-N3)

Engineering Millwright (N2-N3)

Carpenter & Joiner (N2-N3)

Skills training

Training in the following skills is done in various centres.

ABET

Bricklaying & Plastering

Building & Construction

Carpentry

Computer Courses

Community Housebuilding

Cooking & Catering

Electrical

Garment Making

Home decor

ICDL

Manufacturing & Engineering (Boilermaking)

Panelbeating

Plant production

Plumbing

Vehicle services

Welding

Sewing

Civil engineering

Millwright and Rigger

UNISA courses

UNISA has agreed with various TVET colleges to offer classes in various qualifications. At uMfolozi College, the following UNISA qualifications are offered at the Richtek and Chief Albert Luthuli campuses.

Higher Certificate in Economic and Management Sciences (98237)

Higher Certificate in Tourism (98226)

Artisan training and trade tests

These qualifications are offered at the Mandeni and Richtek campuses.

Electrician

Fitter

Instrument mechanician

Turner

Millwright

Welder

Refrigeration mechanic

Motor vehicle servicing

How to apply online at uMfolozi College

The uMfolozi College online application for 2022 is pretty simple. Follow the step-by-step guide below to complete your application.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the official website.

Click on the Online Application tab under registration.

tab under registration. Click the First Time Here and enter all the pre-entry information to create your account.

and enter all the pre-entry information to create your account. Take the compulsory online placement test. This will help the institution to recommend an appropriate course. You still have the freedom to select your preferred course. If your choice s different from the recommendations, you will be requested to sign an acknowledgement to make your own choice.

The next step can only be completed in person. You will have to visit the nearest campus to obtain an application form. Fill it out and attach the supporting documents before returning them to the office.

NB: An application fee is required to complete the process. The Central Application Office determines the amount.

Supporting documents

The supporting documents you must attach to the application form before submission are listed below.

Certified copies of your student ID

Certified copies of parent's/ guardian's ID

Certified copies of your highest qualifications

Certified copies of affidavit of income of parents/ guardians

Certified copies of proof of residence

uMfolozi College student portal

Successful candidates will be contacted and given the official reporting dates and other relevant details. After admission, students will gain access to the student portal that contains all the details and support services a student may require while studying.

Registration dates

The institution is yet to announce its official registration dates for 2023. Prospective students should check the institution's website frequently to know when the dates are announced.

Campuses and contacts

Where is uMfolozi TVET College? The institution is located in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It has eight campuses and six skills centres. If you need to reach the institution, use the contact details below.

Campuses

Chief Albert Luthuli

Telephone number: 035 902 9528

035 902 9528 Fax: 032 559 9468

Eshowe

Telephone number: 035 902 9526

035 902 9526 Fax: 035 474 2817

Esikhawini

Telephone number: 035 905 9525

035 905 9525 Fax: 035 796 5530

Mandeni

Telephone number: 035 902 9527

035 902 9527 Fax: 032 456 5777

Richtek

Telephone number: +27 (35) 902 9500

+27 (35) 902 9500 Fax: +27 (35) 789 7011

Isithebe

Telephone number: +27 (32) 459 2954

Sundumbili

Telephone number: +27 (32) 454 1407

Bambanana

Telephone number: 035 902 9528

Nkandla

Telephone number: 035 902 9529

Skills centres

Jininindomnyama

Nseleni

Thubelihle

ZCBF

Maphumulo

Alton

Is uMfolozi TVET College a private college?

The college is a public institution. It is among the nine public TVET colleges in KwaZulu-Natal province.

How do I apply to uMfolozi College?

If you are interested in joining the institution, follow the steps

How much is the registration fee at uMfolozi College?

The registration fee for ongoing students is R150 per student.

What courses does uMfolozi College offer?

The institution offers multiple courses and qualifications in various fields. All the programmes offered are listed above.

Where is uMfolozi College located?

The institution is located in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. It has eight campuses and six skills centres.

There are 50 TVET institutions in South Africa, and uMfolozi College is one of them. The institution offers multiple programmes and is known for producing competent graduates.

