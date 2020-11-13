uMfolozi College courses, registration dates, online application, student portal
Did you know there are only 50 TVET colleges in South Africa and uMfolozi College is one of them? The institution offers national business and engineering programmes and accepts local and international students. The institution is fully accredited and has the necessary resources and facilities to mould professionals in various fields.
At uMfolozi College, all courses offered are high-quality, flexible, and market-responsive. The institution serves all communities and is dedicated to improving the quality of all students' lives and freeing their potential.
Do you wish to know how to apply to uMfolozi College? Read on to discover how to do this, the courses offered, and the registration dates.
uMfolozi TVET College courses
Below is a list of all the programmes offered at the college.
National certificate (vocational)
The institution offers the following national certificate (vocational) courses.
- Civil Engineering & Building Construction
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- Education & Development
- Engineering & Related Design
- Finance, Economics & Accounting
- Hospitality
- Information Technology & Computer Science
- Office Administration
- Primary Agriculture
- Tourism
- Process Plant Operations - Pulp & Papermaking
National Certificate and Diplomas
The national certificate and diploma programmes on offer are listed below.
- Business Management (N4- N6)
- Financial Management (N4- N6)
- Human Resource Management (N4- N6)
- Management Assistant (N4- N6)
- Public Management (N4- N6)
- Hospitality and Catering Services (N4- N6)
- Farming Management (N4- N6)
- Educare (N4)
- Clothing Production (N4- N6)
- Intro-Legal Secretary (N4- N6)
- Electrical Engineering (N4-N6)
- Electro-Mechanical (N4-N6)
- Electronics (N4-N6)
- Instrumentation (N4-N6)
- Mechanical Engineering (N1-N6)
- Production (N1-N6)
- Refrigeration Mechanic (N2-N3)
- Engineering Millwright (N2-N3)
- Carpenter & Joiner (N2-N3)
Skills training
Training in the following skills is done in various centres.
- ABET
- Bricklaying & Plastering
- Building & Construction
- Carpentry
- Computer Courses
- Community Housebuilding
- Cooking & Catering
- Electrical
- Garment Making
- Home decor
- ICDL
- Manufacturing & Engineering (Boilermaking)
- Panelbeating
- Plant production
- Plumbing
- Vehicle services
- Welding
- Sewing
- Civil engineering
- Millwright and Rigger
UNISA courses
UNISA has agreed with various TVET colleges to offer classes in various qualifications. At uMfolozi College, the following UNISA qualifications are offered at the Richtek and Chief Albert Luthuli campuses.
- Higher Certificate in Economic and Management Sciences (98237)
- Higher Certificate in Tourism (98226)
Artisan training and trade tests
These qualifications are offered at the Mandeni and Richtek campuses.
- Electrician
- Fitter
- Instrument mechanician
- Turner
- Millwright
- Welder
- Refrigeration mechanic
- Motor vehicle servicing
How to apply online at uMfolozi College
The uMfolozi College online application for 2022 is pretty simple. Follow the step-by-step guide below to complete your application.
- On an internet-enabled device, visit the official website.
- Click on the Online Application tab under registration.
- Click the First Time Here and enter all the pre-entry information to create your account.
- Take the compulsory online placement test. This will help the institution to recommend an appropriate course. You still have the freedom to select your preferred course. If your choice s different from the recommendations, you will be requested to sign an acknowledgement to make your own choice.
- The next step can only be completed in person. You will have to visit the nearest campus to obtain an application form. Fill it out and attach the supporting documents before returning them to the office.
NB: An application fee is required to complete the process. The Central Application Office determines the amount.
Supporting documents
The supporting documents you must attach to the application form before submission are listed below.
- Certified copies of your student ID
- Certified copies of parent's/ guardian's ID
- Certified copies of your highest qualifications
- Certified copies of affidavit of income of parents/ guardians
- Certified copies of proof of residence
uMfolozi College student portal
Successful candidates will be contacted and given the official reporting dates and other relevant details. After admission, students will gain access to the student portal that contains all the details and support services a student may require while studying.
Registration dates
The institution is yet to announce its official registration dates for 2023. Prospective students should check the institution's website frequently to know when the dates are announced.
Campuses and contacts
Where is uMfolozi TVET College? The institution is located in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It has eight campuses and six skills centres. If you need to reach the institution, use the contact details below.
Campuses
Chief Albert Luthuli
- Telephone number: 035 902 9528
- Fax: 032 559 9468
Eshowe
- Telephone number: 035 902 9526
- Fax: 035 474 2817
Esikhawini
- Telephone number: 035 905 9525
- Fax: 035 796 5530
Mandeni
- Telephone number: 035 902 9527
- Fax: 032 456 5777
Richtek
- Telephone number: +27 (35) 902 9500
- Fax: +27 (35) 789 7011
Isithebe
- Telephone number: +27 (32) 459 2954
Sundumbili
- Telephone number: +27 (32) 454 1407
Bambanana
- Telephone number: 035 902 9528
Nkandla
- Telephone number: 035 902 9529
Skills centres
- Jininindomnyama
- Nseleni
- Thubelihle
- ZCBF
- Maphumulo
- Alton
Is uMfolozi TVET College a private college?
The college is a public institution. It is among the nine public TVET colleges in KwaZulu-Natal province.
How do I apply to uMfolozi College?
If you are interested in joining the institution, follow the steps
How much is the registration fee at uMfolozi College?
The registration fee for ongoing students is R150 per student.
What courses does uMfolozi College offer?
The institution offers multiple courses and qualifications in various fields. All the programmes offered are listed above.
Where is uMfolozi College located?
The institution is located in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. It has eight campuses and six skills centres.
There are 50 TVET institutions in South Africa, and uMfolozi College is one of them. The institution offers multiple programmes and is known for producing competent graduates.
