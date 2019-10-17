Orbit College application, documents, registration, courses, and fees

Orbit College is one of the South African TVET institutions that came into existence after the government and other stakeholders in South Africa realized that there was a need to fill a gap in the job market. After some research, the involved stakeholders figured that the country was short of people with skill sets crucial for economic development. As such, there was a need to establish training institutions whose mandate would be to impact and train more applicants.

A group of college students looking happy. Photo: pexels.com, @Sadock Kaisi

Source: UGC

Orbit TVET college is focused on training students in plumbing, tailoring, carpentry, electrical engineering, and other basic skills.

Orbit College courses, fees, and other details

Here is a look at everything you need to know about joining Orbit College.

Campuses

The college is one of the three TVET institutions in the Northern part of the country. The institution is spread across three campuses, the main one being Rustenburg. Here is a look at the campuses.

Rustenburg Campus

Mankwe Campus

Brits Campus

Which courses are still available at Orbit College?

Here is a look at the various NATED, NCV, and occupational courses available at Orbit TVET College.

NCV Courses

The National Certificate Vocational or NCV is an alternative option and equivalent to a Matric Certificate. The courses under this program are aimed at developing students in a certain specialization with practical skills and knowledge.

Here are the NCV courses available at Orbit College and their respective fees.

Course Fees Transport & Logistics R10,005 Tourism R13,696 Office Administration R9,432 Management R11,043 Information Communication Technology & Computer Science R14,444 Hospitality R17,923 Finance, Economics & Accounting R10,548 Engineering & Related Design R19,112 Electrical Infrastructure Construction R14,604 Civil Engineering & Building Construction R14,804

NATED courses

Students busy in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

NATED programs refer to the Formal Technical College Instructional Programmes in the RSA. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions followed by another 18 months of practical application.

Here are the various NATED courses available at Orbit College and their respective fees.

Course Fees Popular Music Performance R4,656 Medical Secretary R4,596 Management Assistant R2,876 Legal Secretary R2,836 Human Resource Management R2,876 Hospitality & Catering Services R6,488 Financial Management R2,876 Engineering Studies Mechanical N4-N6 R2,264 Engineering Studies Mechanical N1-N3 R1,940 Engineering Studies Electrical N4-N6 R2,264 Engineering Studies Electrical N1-N3 R1,940 Engineering Studies Automotive N4-N6 R2,264 Engineering Studies Automotive N1-N3 R1,940 Educare R3,492 Business Management R2,876 Art and Design (Jewelry) R4,656 Tourism R6,320

Occupational

These courses prepare a student for a specific occupation. Their focus is very structured to get a student as work-ready as possible. The programs include formal courses, skills development (shorter programs), learnerships, and apprenticeships.

Here are the occupation course options and Orbit College.

Hairdressing NQF Level 2-4

Welding Application NQF Level 2-3

Sports Management NQF Level 5

RPL - Community Development NQF Level 4

Plumbing NQF Level 2 & 4

New Venture Creation NQF Level 2

Nail Technology NQF Level 4

Mechanical NQF Level 2

Jewelry Design and Manufacture NQF Level 3

Electronics NQF Level 3

Electrical Engineering NQF Level 2 & 4

Early Childhood Development NQF Level 4-5

Community Housebuilding NQF Level 2

Beauty Therapy NQF Level 4

Automotive Repair & Maintenance NQF Level 3

Automotive Manufacture and Assembly Body NQF Level 2

Airconditioning & Refrigeration NQF Level 2

Accounting Technician NQF Level 4

Is Orbit College open for 2022?

Yes, the institution is open and about to commence the second-semester studies. The Orbit TVET College online application for 2022 is still ongoing.

How do I apply for Orbit TVET College?

College students studying outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

Have you been trying to figure out how to apply online at Orbit College? Well, here is a detailed guide to the entire process.

All new students must undertake a college placement assessment test before their application can be considered. Prospective students can access the test online. Begin the application process by visiting the online application and registration page. The on-screen prompts will guide you through the process. The following documents should be scanned and attached to one's application.

Certified copy of your ID

Certified copy of your latest results

Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse (for students dependent on said people)

Medical proof of your condition (for people with disabilities)

Completed and signed disability Annexure A (for people with disabilities)

Certified copies of passport (for international applicants)

SAQA approved foreign qualifications (for international applicants)

Proof of medical insurance (for international applicants)

Valid study permit (for international applicants)

A college selection committee will review your application and academic records. If you meet all the necessary requirements, you will be notified of your admission via text message.

How can I deregister from a course at Orbit College?

While most queries are related to how to apply at Orbit TVET College, a few of them touch on the deregistration process for students who cannot join the institutions despite their applications being successful.

If one encounters a valid need to deregister, they must fill out a deregistration form. The form must then be signed by the person responsible for the tuition fees within 21 days after the commencement of registration.

The duly filled form must then be handed to the relevant head of the department. When successful, the involved people will be notified of the deregistration, and the student in question will be given a document of proof. Keep in mind that deregistration requests received after 21 days attract the entire tuition fee liability.

Does NSFAS fund Orbit College?

Yes, it does. In fact, all new students must apply for an NSFAS bursary during their application. Students can obtain additional information about financial aid from the Student Support officials on any of the three campuses.

Besides NSFAS funding, the college also has internal bursaries awarded to students upon recommendation from the college's financial aid committee.

Is Orbit College a private or public college?

A student filling out a report. Photo: pexels.com, @Zen Chung

Source: UGC

Orbit College is one of 3 public TVET Colleges in the North-West Province.

Where is Orbit TVET college located?

Where is Orbit College located? The institution is located on Fatima Bhayat Street in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Does Orbit College have a student portal?

Yes, the institution has a student portal known as MyOrbit. Through it, students can access various features. These include access to teaching and learning content, previous question papers, the e-library, and access to virtual teaching and learning.

Contact information

You can use the following contact details available on the school's website.

Physical Address: Fatima Bhayat St, Rustenburg CBD, Rustenburg, 0300, South Africa

Fatima Bhayat St, Rustenburg CBD, Rustenburg, 0300, South Africa Telephone number: +27 14 597 5500

+27 14 597 5500 Telephone number 2: +27 14 592 7014

+27 14 592 7014 Email address: info@orbitcollege.co.za

info@orbitcollege.co.za University website: orbitcollege.co.za

You can also contact specific campuses on the details below.

Rustenburg Campus

Phone number: 0145975502

0145975502 Email address: rustennurgcampus@orbitcollege.co.za

Brits Campus

Phone number: 0123815700

0123815700 Email address: info@britscampus.co.za

Mankwe Campus

Telephone number: 0145552900

0145552900 Email address: info@mankwecampus.co.za

Orbit College is a part of South Africa's extensive network of TVET institutions. Prospective students can easily apply to join the institution via its simple online platform. They can then choose from the wide range of occupational, NATED, and NCV programs.

READ ALSO: Mangosuthu University of Technology online application 2022, status check, courses, fees, requirements 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published details of Mangosuthu University of Technology's online application in 2022. The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) is one of the leading learning institutions in South Africa.

The university attracts thousands of local and international learners annually. All prospective and continuing learners can complete their applications, track application progress, view courses, and find out the amount payable online.

Source: Briefly News