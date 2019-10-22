Nkangala TVET College courses, application, documents, contacts

Tertiary or higher education in South Africa is crucial and more people are enrolling to study technical and vocational programmes. Nkangala TVET College is among the reputable TVET institutions in the country. It is known for offering quality education in business and engineering-related areas of specialisation.

Nkangala TVET College was established in 2003 when Witbank, Middelburg, Mpondozankomo, and CN Mahlangu technical colleges merged. It is the largest tertiary educational institution in the Mpumalanga Province and one of the 50 TVET institutions in the country.

Nkangala TVET College programmes and application process

Did you know you can use the Nkangala TVET College website to apply for your dream course? The institution offers multiple courses, and the application process is pretty simple. Read on to discover how you can join the institution.

Nkangala TVET College courses for 2022

The institution offers various National Certificate (Vocational) and National Accredited Technical Education Diploma programmes (NATED) courses, as explored below.

NCV engineering programmes

The National Certificate (Vocational) courses in the field of engineering are listed below.

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Pre-Vocational Learning Programme (PLP)

NATED engineering programmes

Three NATED engineering programmes are offered in this institution.

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

NCV business programmes

Various National Certificate (Vocational) business courses are offered, as listed below.

Educare N4-N6

Finance, Economics and Accounting

Hospitality

Information Technology and Computer Sciences

Office Administration

Tourism

Transport and Logistics

NATED business courses

Six NATED business courses are offered in this college.

Business Management

Financial Management

Hospitality

Human Resources

Management Assistant

Tourism

Nkangala TVET College online application for 2022

Learning how to apply online at Nkangala TVET College is crucial for all prospective students. The institution no longer accepts hardcopy applications following the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, all applicants must apply online. The process is pretty simple.

Step Action/ points to note Personal consent Complete the Personal Information Consent form Parent's/ guardian's signature for under 18s Placement screening test Take the placement screening test Test is mandatory for all new applicants Start your application Provide needed information, i.e. biographical & academic details Supporting documents Upload copy of ID/ passport, proof of address, Personal Information Consent form, & academic certificates

If you have been wondering how to apply to Nkangala TVET College, follow the detailed steps below.

Visit the official college website on an internet-enabled device. Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Click the Study With Us tab followed by Application Process as shown below.

Next, download the Personal Information Consent form online. Fill in the needed details, including your signature. Applicants under 18 need a signature from their parent or guardian. Keep the signed form in soft copy on your laptop or tablet.

Next, take the mandatory Placement Screening Test. If you skip this step, your application will not be considered.

The next step is filling in the online application form. To do this, you need a valid email address and mobile phone number. Enter the required information, which includes your academic background and biographical data. You will choose your preferred course at this stage.

The final step is uploading the supporting documents. These include copies of your South African ID/ passport, proof of address, academic results, and the Personal Information Consent form. You should indicate whether you are applying for a bursary.

NB: The College Selection Committee will select qualified applicants and offer feedback to the successful ones via SMS or email. Students will then register to gain access to the student portal.

Entry requirements

The requirements for various courses vary. This is why it is crucial to take the aptitude test to know whether you meet the requirements for a particular course.

Campuses and contacts

Use the contact details below if you need to contact the institution for more details.

Main campus, Witbank

Postal address: P O Box 2282, Witbank1035

P O Box 2282, Witbank1035 WhatsApp: +27 (0) 63 151 8552

+27 (0) 63 151 8552 Fax: +27 (0) 13 690 1450

+27 (0) 13 690 1450 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

CN Mahlangu Campus, Siyabuswa

Postal address: Private Bag X4013, Siyabuswa 0472

Private Bag X4013, Siyabuswa 0472 Fax: +27 (0) 13 - 973 - 1966/9112

+27 (0) 13 - 973 - 1966/9112 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Middelburg Campus, Middelburg

Postal address: 01 Brug Str, Private Bag X251861, Middelburg 1050

01 Brug Str, Private Bag X251861, Middelburg 1050 Fax: +27 (0) 13 243 7441

+27 (0) 13 243 7441 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Mpondozankomo Campus, Mpondozankomo

Postal address: Private Bag X77259, Witbank, 1039

Private Bag X77259, Witbank, 1039 Telephone number: 013 699 0302/1113

013 699 0302/1113 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Witbank Campus, Witbank

Postal address: Private Bag X7215, Witbank, 1035

Private Bag X7215, Witbank, 1035 Telephone number: 013 656 4170

013 656 4170 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Waterval Boven Campus, Emgwenya

Postal address: Private Bag X08, Waterval Boven, 1195

Private Bag X08, Waterval Boven, 1195 Telephone number: 013 658 4703

013 658 4703 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Extended Learning Unit (ELU), Siyabuswa

Postal address: Private Bag X7215, Witbank, 1035

Private Bag X7215, Witbank, 1035 Telephone numbers: 013 690 1878/79

013 690 1878/79 Email: info@nkangalafet.edu.za

Bursaries

Students admitted to this college can access two types of bursaries. These are the Training (FET) College Bursary Scheme and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) bursary. Successful beneficiaries get money to cover transport, accommodation, tuition, and registration.

Qualifications for the bursaries

Be registered for a full-time NCV or NATED programme

Be enrolled in at the college

Be a South African citizens

Nkangala TVET College vacancies

The college announces vacant positions through its website and other media channels. If you are a prospective employee of the college, you should check the job vacancies tab on the website frequently to know the new openings as they arise.

Which courses are still available at Nkangala TVET College?

This institution offers various National Certificate (Vocational) and NATED courses. Check out the comprehensive list of all the programmes above.

How much is the registration fee at Nkangala College?

The Central Applications Office determines the registration fee. The amount charged will be indicated on the registration documents sent to successful applicants.

How can I apply to Nkangala TVET College?

You can apply to the college via the official website. The institution only accepts online applications, and hard copies are no longer accepted or considered.

Is Nkangala TVET College open for applications in 2022?

The applications portal is not accepting new applications in July 2022. However, the college will soon open for applications for prospective students who wish to start learning in 2023. If interested, you should check the official website often to know when it is open.

How can I book my Nkangala TVET College placement test?

You do not have to book for the placement test because you can do it online. It takes a few minutes to complete. You can take the test when the portal is opened for new applications.

Where is Nkangala TVET College located?

The institution has several campuses in different locations. These are Siyabuswa, Middelburg, Mpondozankomo, Witbank, and Emgwenya (Waterval Boven).

Nkangala TVET College is one of the vocational training centres in South Africa. The institution is changing people's lives by offering them opportunities to develop skills in various fields.

