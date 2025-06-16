Who is Rebecca Gormley? Meet the Love Island star and Miss Newcastle

Rebecca Gormley is a reality TV star, model, and social media influencer best known for her appearance on Love Island UK on Season 6, which aired in 2020. She was recently featured on Cheat: Unfinished Business, a Netflix reality show on which former cheaters reconnect with their exes.

Rebecca Gormley featured in the sixth season of Love Island UK as a bombshell.

UK as a bombshell. Before debuting reality TV, Gormley had an established career as a model and beauty pageant contestant, winning multiple titles.

During an appearance on the new Netflix show, Cheat: Unfinished Business, her former boyfriend, Biggs Chris, admitted to cheating on her.

Rebecca Gormley’s profile summary

Full name Rebecca Gormley Gender Female Date of birth April 18, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Newcastle, England Current residence Newcastle, England Nationality English Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Father John Paul Mother Claire Louise Relationship status Single Profession Model, reality TV star, and a social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok

A look at Rebecca Gormley’s age and nationality

Rebecca Gormley, 27 years old as of 2025, was born in Newcastle, England, on April 18, 1998. Her parents are John Paul and Claire Louise.

Rebecca holds British nationality and is of mixed ethnic background. However, she has faced criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation after a photo emerged where she is dressed in a Native American traditional outfit.

She took to her Instagram stories to defend her use of hairstyles and attire associated with other cultures. Gormley said,

So I’ve been going through my requests, and I’ve got loads of awful messages which I don’t think is fair at all. I’ve had messages saying I’m being disrespectful to people’s culture because of my hair but I wear braids all the time, just because I’ve got a few more braids down does not mean I’m being disrespectful.

I don’t want to hurt anyone I’m just being myself, I’m doing me. I’m literally just doing me.

Explore Rebecca Gormley’s career

Rebecca Gormley started her career as a beauty pageant contestant. She won the Miss Newcastle title in 2018 and placed sixth in the Miss England pageant in 2019. Additionally, she was recognised as the winner of the Bare Faced Top Model category at Miss England 2019.

The beauty pageant wins opened doors to a burgeoning modelling career. Gormley has established herself as a sought-after model and has worked with popular fashion brands like Bydee and Shameless. She began sharing modelling photos on Instagram in July 2016.

Rebecca is also a reality star who gained fame on Love Island UK in 2020. She appeared on the sixth season of the Winter series and left after three weeks. She recently featured in Cheat: Unfinished Business, a Netflix reality TV dating show.

What happened to Rebecca from Love Island?

Rebecca was on Love Island UK in January 2020. She found love with Biggs Chris, a fellow islander, and they dated for months until they decided to break up after 18 months together.

Are Rebecca and Biggs still together?

Rebecca and Biggs broke up in 2021 due to lockdown and long distance. They later reunited on the Netflix reality TV show Cheat: Unfinished Business, which features couples dealing with infidelity.

On the show, Biggs admitted to cheating on Rebecca toward the end of their relationship, which shocked her and made reconciliation impossible. He confessed,

I'm hoping to rekindle things with Rebecca, but she doesn't know I cheated on her, and to move forward I have to come clean. I cheated towards the end of the relationship.

Who does Rebecca couple up with in Love Island?

When Gormley first appeared at the villa, she caught the attention of Connor Durman and Callum Jones, both of whom she went on a date with. She later went out with Luke Trotman before coupling with Wallace Wilson.

However, during her last days at the villa, she coupled up with Jordan Waobikeze, which fizzled out shortly. Rebecca later found love with fellow islander Biggs Chris.

How long did Rebecca and Jordan stay together?

Rebecca and Jordan’s romance lasted less than a week after they left the villa, and two days as a couple before they were voted out of the villa. Rebecca admitted that their romance fizzled out, claiming they were more friends than lovers. She said,

It wasn't going anywhere. And I think if you want to be with someone things should be progressing every day, not at a standstill. It became a friendship rather than being in a romantic couple.

Trivia

Rebecca has a celebrity crush on Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey .

. She describes herself as fun, loud, outgoing, fearless, and spontaneous.

On Love Island, Gormley made a memorable entrance by lap dancing in the villa.

Rebecca Gormley is a renowned reality TV star, model, and social media influencer. Before joining the reality TV arena, she had made a name as a beauty pageant model, winning several titles. She also gained prominence after she featured on Love Island UK season 6, and recently, on Cheat: Unfinished Business.

