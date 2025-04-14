Who is Rob Rausch? All about the Love Island USA contestant

Rob Rausch, the snake-wrangling heartthrob from Alabama, has captivated audiences with his unique yet awkward charm on Love Island USA. He is a professional snake wrangler who often shares videos about the "misunderstood" species on social media.

I caught my first snake when I was four years old. I've just been doing it ever since.

Rob Rausch is a professional snake wrangler and a charismatic reality TV personality. Photo: @robert_rausch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Rausch appeared on Love Island's 5th and 6th seasons , where he blew ladies out of their minds with his snake-hunting stunts.

, where he blew ladies out of their minds with his snake-hunting stunts. Rob is a professional snake wrangler , a career that reflects his lifelong passion for wildlife , particularly snakes.

, a career that reflects his lifelong , particularly snakes. Rausch grew up on his parents' farm in Alabama, where he was homeschooled .

. The Love Island star resides in a trailer.

Rob Rausch's profile summary

Full name Robert Kelley Wilson Rausch Gender Male Date of birth September 4, 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Louisiana, United States Current residence Florida, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 11 inches Siblings Three Relationship status Single Education Homeschooled Profession Snake Wrangler, reality TV star and social media personality Social media Instagram

Rob Rausch's age and early life

Rob Rausch, aged 26 years old as of April 2025, was born on September 4, 1998, in Louisiana, USA. He grew up in Alabama alongside his three siblings, including a younger sister named Bella, who is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Rob is very close with Bella and likes spending time with her. He said,

Bella was also like left out, and I think that sometimes we are like, 'alright let's go,' and we would go for a walk or like do some random things.

Rob Rausch at the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. Photo by John Nacion

Source: Original

Where is Rob Rausch from?

Rob Rausch was born in Louisiana and raised in Florence, Alabama, where he still resides. During an episode on Nick Viall's podcast, Rausch described his childhood as unorthodox. He said,

I was homeschooled up until high school, and I grew up on a 200-acre farm in a trailer, a family of six and three bedrooms. So, I was always sharing a bedroom with one of my siblings. We went through like a cycle of like 'Okay I hate you' switch into the other one 'Okay we're good' then 'I hate you again' and switch into the other one.

Does Rob Rausch live in a trailer?

The Love Island star resides in a trailer. During a YouTube video with Caleb Simpson, he gave the internet personality a tour of his two-bedroom mobile home. It also features a large living room, full bathroom, and kitchen.

However, Rausch's trailer lacks basic amenities like internet and electricity. Rob said,

There’s no TV, there’s no internet. But sometimes I do watch Netflix on my phone.

Rob Rausch at "Love Island USA" Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Who is Rob Rausch's ex-girlfriend?

Rausch has had several romantic connections during his time on Love Island USA. However, none of these relationships has been long-term.

Initially, he coupled with Leah Kateb, but their relationship was tumultuous and did not last long. Rob later connected with Andrea Carmona, but she was dumped from the villa after just four days together. He also had connections with Olivia "Liv" Walker and Cassidy Laudano during the show.

What does Robert Rausch do for a living?

Robert Rausch is a professional snake wrangler who relocates snakes from unusual places to more suitable habitats. However, the occupation can be dangerous and has resulted in him being bitten by snakes multiple times, including a venomous bite.

Rausch discussed his passion for snakes during the Love Island season 6 intro. He said,

I love snakes. To me, they're beautiful works of art. I think women and snakes kind of go hand in hand.

Reality TV appearance

Kelley is also known for appearing on reality TV shows, particularly Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6. Additionally, Rob maintains a strong social media presence, often sharing content related to his work.

Rob Rausch at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Rob was homeschooled and grew up passionate about wildlife , especially snakes.

, especially snakes. Rob has a significant social media presence, including over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

on Instagram. Every male in Rob Rausch's family has "Robert" in their full name .

. Rob's celebrity crushes are Beabadoobee and Madelyn Cline.

and Madelyn Cline. He enjoys karaoke and photography in his free time.

in his free time. Rob entered Love Island USA hoping to find love like his grandparents' 60-year relationship .

USA hoping to find love like his . During the Love Island show, he impressed Carmen Kocourek by scooping up a toad during their conversation.

show, he impressed by scooping up a toad during their conversation. Rausch is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 73 kg. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Rob Rausch's rollercoaster journey from Casa Amor contestant to a fan favourite showcases a blend of awkward charisma and genuine passion for wildlife. With a dangerous day job and a knack for stirring up drama, Rob's presence on reality TV has left an indelible mark on viewers.

READ ALSO: Who is Ashton Hall?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Ashton Hall, an American entrepreneur and fitness creator who has taken the internet by a wave after sharing his breathtaking morning routine.

Besides fitness, he has his supplement brand, Worthy Supps, which he launched in 2024. Explore more facts about the American internet sensation.

Source: Briefly News