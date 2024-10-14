Hannah Barron: Age, height, net worth, husband, and more facts

Hannah Barron is a huntress and social media influencer popularly known as The Catfish Girl because of her love for catfish noodling. The Southern Alabama native usually shares her passion for the outdoors with millions of her followers.

Hannah with a 61 lbs Bluecat she caught in May 2024 (R) and her hanging out with a wolf-dog (L). Photo: @hannahbarron96 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hannah Barron has been doing outdoor activities alongside her father since she was young. The father-daughter duo still hunts together across the US. Hannah's rise to fame has been authentic, with a deep connection with fans, which is unlike most modern influencers who peg their fame on appearance.

Hannah Barron's profile summary

Full name Hannah Barron Nicknames The Catfish Girl Date of birth July 3, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Crenshaw County, Alabama Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Weight Approx. 52 kg (115 pounds) Body measurements Approx. 36-28-40 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Paul Wascher Parents Lisa and Jeff Barron Siblings None Education Troy University, LBW Community College Profession Influencer, outdoor enthusiast Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook on Facebook Snapchat

How old is Hannah Barron now?

The social media influencer is 28 years old as of 2024. She was born on July 3, 1996, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Hannah Barron from?

The Instagram star was born and raised in Crenshaw County, Alabama, United States. She still resides in South Alabama.

How tall is Hannah Barron?

Hannah Barron's height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm). She weighs around 52 kg (115 pounds) and has brown hair and eyes. Hannah Barron's measurements are approximately 36-28-40 inches.

Top 5 facts about outdoor enthusiast Hannah Barron. Photo: @hannahbarron96 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hannah Barron's parents

The Instagram star is the only child of Lisa and Jeff Barron. Her father, Jeff, is an avid hunter and played a significant role in nurturing her passion for outdoor activities from a young age. He documents his hunting adventures on his Instagram account, @jeffbarron70, and his YouTube channel.

Hannah often features her dad in her hunting vlogs and even helps edit his posts. For Father's Day in June 2024, she uploaded a picture of her and Jeff catfish noodling with the caption,

Happy Father's Day! Especially to the best one out there. Can't thank you enough for all that you do. From spending countless hours with me in the woods since before I could even walk, teaching me to clean a deer before I'd hit double digits in age, to building my dream house for me. I love you, Daddy!

The influencer's parents divorced when she was around 8 years old, but she maintains a close relationship with both of them. Her mother, Lisa, keeps a low profile. Hannah introduced her to fans in an October 2018 YouTube video titled 'Meet Hannah's Mom! Shopping During a Hurricane!'

Hannah and her dad, Jeff, on a hunting expedition in October 2024. Photo: @jeffbarron70 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Hannah Barron still married?

Hannah Barron does not have a husband as of 2024. She was previously engaged to Hunter Ryan Horton in 2018, but their relationship ended soon after.

Hannah and Hunter started dating in August 2016 and were together for over two years. The two used to go hunting together, and Barron would celebrate him with Instagram posts on occasions like birthdays and Valentine's Day.

It is unclear why Hunter and Hannah Barron's wedding plans were cancelled. One of their last Instagram photos together was in October 2018, when she wished him a happy 22nd birthday.

Who is Hannah Barron's boyfriend?

The social media sensation is currently dating Paul Wascher, a professional firefighter from Alabama. She occasionally posts pictures of him on Instagram, and he usually accompanies her and her dad on hunting expeditions. For Valentine's Day in February 2024, she uploaded a photo of them with a catfish with the simple caption,

Happy Valentine's Day!

Hannah with Paul Wascher (R) and Hunter Horton (L). Photo: @hannahbarron96/@paul_jamessss (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Hannah Barron famous for?

The Southern Alabama native is famous for her content related to hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventures. Her rise to fame began in 2016 when a video of her catching catfish with her bare hands went viral.

Hannah gained further popularity by sharing videos and images of her ventures on social media. In her 2019 interview with South Magazine, she shared that she never intended to use her looks to attract an audience, but she liked the fact that she had a voice and young girls looked up to her.

There are so many out there you see that, I guess, use their bodies and their faces to gain followers. And there are a lot of people who follow me because I noodle in a (swimsuit). But that's something I did when I didn't have Instagram or Facebook or anything. I'm in a (swimsuit) because you don't noodle in long sleeves.

Breakdown of followers amount

Hannah quickly gained worldwide fame on social media. This is a breakdown of her amount of followers on each platform as of October 2024:

Instagram: 2 million followers

2 million followers YouTube: 910,000 subscribers

910,000 subscribers TikTok: 2.2 million followers

2.2 million followers Facebook page titled Hannah Brown Outdoors: 2.4 million followers

titled Hannah Brown Outdoors: 2.4 million followers Facebook personal profile: 100,837 followers

100,837 followers Snapchat: 117,000 subscribers

Hannah during her visit to 1st Phorm headquarters in Saint Louis, Missouri, in March 2024. Photo: @hannahbarron96 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How does Hannah Barron make her money?

Hannah's growing popularity on social media has helped her make money through ads, sponsored content, merch sales, and brand endorsements. Some of the companies she has partnered with include 1st Phorm, a sports nutrition company that specializes in nutritional supplements and fitness products and Purina Pro Plan, a pet nutrition company.

The Southern Alabama native is also a business owner. In September 2023, she co-founded a CBD company with her father, Jeff, called Barron's CBD. The company's official website describes its products as 'scientifically-tested CBD made for travellers, outdoorsmen, and explorers.'

Hannah Barron's net worth

The huntress is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million in 2024, according to Famous People and The City Celeb. Her wealth has grown over the years because of her expanding social media influence.

Hannah with her corgi puppy Merle in December 2023. Photo: @hannahbarron96 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hannah Barron continues to inspire young girls to love the outdoors. Despite her busy career, she remains close to her family and values her roots in Alabama.

